‘PUBG’ Update Increases Loot Spawn Rates

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ newest update is out, and with it comes a new weapon and the Survivor Pass 3: Wild Card, but one of the most notable changes is new loot drop changes that make items more available throughout the maps. Erangel, the original PUBG map, was changed specifically to have more loot spawn throughout the island, but the individual spawn rates of certain weapon classes have also been buffed. Other changes included in the update mean that “the overall loot for other maps has also increased slightly,” according to the notes.

PUBG Corp. detailed the contents of the new update and went over all the balance changes for different weapons and the contents of the Survivor Pass before detailing the loot changes. Starting with the game’s original map, the notes said that “The overall item spawn rates on Erangel have been increased.” Assault rifles and other weapons like handguns have also received buffs for the rates that they’ll appear, those changes detailed below:

Increased the spawn rate of ARs (12%), DMRs (16%) and SMGs (14%)

SRs and Handguns received a slight spawn rate increase

PC Update 27 is now live, bringing you improved weapon balance, bug fixes, Survivor Pass 3, the MP5k and more!

Read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/54e9igUZ8t pic.twitter.com/awENYIKtQ5 — PUBG (@PUBG) March 29, 2019

Reading through the rest of the patch notes will show that there’s also been some other changes made where attachments were merged together, so to compensate for those new gaps in the loot, the notes said spawn rates of other items have been buffed evenly to give players more overall loot across all of the game’s maps.

“Due to item changes this patch, including merging some attachments together, there is naturally a gap left in spawns which needs to be filled with other items,” the notes explained. “Because of this, we have increased the spawn rate of other items evenly. This will also result in a small increase in spawns of high priority items such as ARs, meds etc. This also means the overall loot for other maps has also increased slightly, although no changes have been made to individual item spawn ratios on other maps.”

PUBG’s new update with the loot balance changes is now live.

