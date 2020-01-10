PUBG Update Increases Loot Spawns on Two Maps

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds got an update this week to improve the spawning of loot on both the Erangel and Miramar maps, but the patch notes that were released at the time only covered part of the changes. The notes explained that the number of assault rifles that would spawn had increased on both maps, 20% for Erangel and 22% for Miramar, but there was more to the loot balancing story including more overall loot on one map and less of two resources on another.

PUBG Corp. shared an update with its PUBG players this week a few days after the initial patch notes went live. Included in these revised patch notes are details about the decreased spawns for gas cans and handguns on Erangel and a 22% increase to loot spawned overall on Miramar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Combine this overall loot increase on the desert map with the already noted assault rifle buff and anybody who wants to find a weapon of that kind on Miramar should now have no problem doing so.

The full patch notes for the loot balances released in the January 7th update including all the up-to-date changes can be found below.

Loot Balance

Erangel Increased AR spawn amount by 20% Slightly decreased Gas Can and Handgun spawns

Miramar 22% increase to overall loot spawned Additional 22% increase to total number of ARs spawned This means the total number of ARs spawned on Miramar is now 44% higher than before



PC Players: Update 5.3 patch notes have been updated to include more information on recent loot changes applied on Jan 7. All Miramar loot increased by 22% with an additional 22% increase to AR spawns (AR increase 44%) Erangel AR spawns increased by 20%https://t.co/CIyECSBe4V — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) January 9, 2020

There is of course an aspect of randomness to loot spawns in PUBG, which means you will still encounter situations where loot may feel more scarce, or more abundant than usual. We can assure you that there won’t be, and hasn’t been previously, any unannounced reductions to loot. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) January 9, 2020

In an explanation for why these changes weren’t noted in the patch notes initially, PUBG Corp. said it was an unintentional omission.

“We’ve seen some great feedback so far, but wanted to take a moment to make sure we are as transparent as possible and share additional improvements to loot applied, which were unintentionally omitted from initial communication,” PUBG Corp. said.

These changes are now live on the game’s PC version and will come to consoles at a later date.