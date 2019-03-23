‘PUBG’ Update Adds a New Weapon

There’s a new weapon that’s available on PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds’ test servers now that an update has added the MP5K for testing. The new submachine gun will only be found on the Vikendi map, the newest battleground to join PUBG’s rotation, though another gun will be taken out to make room for it. PUBG’s announcement about the new weapon confirmed that the Vector will no longer be found on Vikendi on the test servers with that change rolling out to live servers next week.

PUBG announced the release of the new weapon on Thursday, so some players who frequent the test servers to try out new features and changes may have already gotten a chance to see how it handles. For those who haven’t, the post on PUBG’s site and a short video that was shared by the official Twitter account gives an idea of what to expect from the gun.

“While the firing mechanics of the MP5K are similar to those of the Vector, it boasts a higher per bullet damage, but with a lower overall firing rate and DPS,” PUBG Corp.’s announcement said. “This SMG also has a higher magazine capacity than the Vector, starting at 30 rounds by default with 40 rounds in an extended magazine.”

The MP5K is a brand new sub-machine gun coming to Vikendi to replace the Vector. While comparable to the Vector, the MP5 sports higher per bullet damage, but with a lower overall firing rate and DPS.

Providing some more specifics about the weapon, the post said the gun’s high rate of fire would be able to dispense 900 RPM with recoil that players should find easy to manage along with a base damage value of 33. The gun also accommodates attachment slots for a tactical stock, magazines, muzzles, grips, a laser sight, and scopes, so there’s a strong chance that something players pick up while looting will fit on the MP5K.

PUBG’s update with the MP5K is now on the game’s test servers and is scheduled to hit live servers next week.

