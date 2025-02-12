PUBG Update 34.1 Patch Notes Revealed

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is arguably the game that popularized the battle royale genre. Upon its release in 2017, it was critically praised, and garnered several accolades. It was even nominated for Game of the Year at several award shows, including The Game Awards, D.I.C.E. Awards, and the Golden Joystick Awards. Now, just over seven years since its launch on PC, developer PUBG Studios has continued to support the game with new updates to freshen up the experience. Which is exactly what they are doing with the latest update which comes to PC today and consoles on February 20th.

PUBG Update 34.1 features tons of new fixes and improvements to just about every facet of the game. However, there are some key highlights for the patch. Most notably, the Arcade has a new 1v1 Arena mode, a mode previously exclusive to Training Mode. This mode pits two players against each other in a small battleground until time runs out. The winner is the one who wins the most rounds. Additionally, changes to some of its weaponry have been made. This includes the Mk12’s recoil and damage over distance getting nerfed, as well as adjustments to shotgun buckshot spread, recoil, and damage drop-off.

Here are the full patch notes for PUBG Update 34.1:

Live Maintenance Schedule

※ The times shown below are subject to change.

PC: February 12, 00:00 – 08:30 (UTC)

Console: February 20, 01:00 – 09:00 (UTC)

Map Service

※ PC players can anticipate the next rotation every Wednesday at 02:00 UTC, while Console players can expect the same every Thursday at 07:00 UTC.

Schedule

Start Date PC Console Week 1 February 12 February 20 Week 2 February 19 February 27 Week 3 February 26 March 6 Week 4 March 5 March 13

Live Server – Normal Match

Map Select Regions (AS, SEA)

Fixed

Favored Map

(Rondo, Miramar, Taego)

Rotation Etc.(Paramo, Vikendi, Karakin, Deston) Week 1 Erangel Sanhok Rondo Taego Vikendi Week 2 Erangel Sanhok Taego Miramar Karakin Week 3 Erangel Sanhok Miramar Rondo Deston Week 4 Erangel Sanhok Rondo Taego Paramo

Map Select Regions – KAKAO

Fixed Favored Map

(Miramar, Rondo)

Rotation Etc.

(Paramo, Vikendi, Karakin, Deston) Week 1 Erangel Taego Sanhok Rondo Karakin Week 2 Erangel Taego Sanhok Miramar Deston Week 3 Erangel Taego Sanhok Rondo Paramo Week 4 Erangel Taego Sanhok Miramar Vikendi



Random Map Regions – NA, SA, EU, RU & Console

※ Rotations featuring Deston will have a 20% probability for each map. For Weeks 1 and 3, fixed and favored maps will each have a 22% probability and etc. maps will be 11% each.

Fixed Favored Map

(Taego, Rondo, Vikendi, Miramar)

Rotation Etc.(Deston, Sanhok, Karakin, Paramo) Week 1 Erangel Rondo Vikendi Miramar Sanhok Week 2 Erangel Vikendi Miramar Taego Deston Week 3 Erangel Miramar Taego Rondo Paramo Week 4 Erangel Taego Rondo Vikendi Deston

Live Server – Ranked

Erangel (25%) / Miramar (25%) / Taego (20%) / Rondo (20%) / Vikendi (10%)

The map service for Ranked is updated on a season-by-season basis.

※ Please note that the features and updates described below are subject to change or removal due to issues such as bugs, in-game problems, and community feedback. The images are intended as visual references only; the actual game may look different as the builds are continually developed and refined before release.

Gameplay

Vehicles

Several adjustments are coming to a variety of familiar vehicles!

Max Speed and Acceleration

The max speed of the following vehicles has been slightly increased, and the max speed using boost has been increased by approximately 5%: UAZ, Pickup, Food Truck, Porter, Blanc

The max speed of the following vehicles has been slightly increased, and the max speed using boost has been increased by approximately 10%: Dacia, Motorbike, Buggy, Quad, Van, Snowmobile, Boat, Dirt Bike

The max speed of the Pillar Security Car has been reduced by approximately 10%.

Initial acceleration for the following vehicles has been slightly increased: UAZ, Dacia, Motorbike, Buggy, Quad, Pickup, Van, Food Truck, Snowmobile, Porter, Blanc, Boat, Dirt Bike

Initial acceleration for the Pillar Security Car has been slightly reduced.

Trunk System

The trunk system has been added to the Dacia, Mirado, Pony Coupe, and Coupe RB. Trunk capacity varies by vehicle.

The trunk capacity of the Pillar Security Car has been reduced from 400 → 150.

Miscellaneous

The Dacia’s friction on snow and ice has been slightly increased.

The Porter’s weight has been increased.

The Pillar Security Car’s weight has been slightly increased.

The Buggy’s tire HP has been slightly increased.

The Quad’s tire HP has been increased.

Dev’s comment: In Update 34.1, we’re making adjustments to the performance and functionality of vehicles that have been a part of PUBG for a long time. Over the past 8 years, the pace of gameplay has gotten faster, but many of these older vehicles have stayed largely the same. Some vehicles have also shown significantly better performance compared to others, creating an imbalance. To address this, we’re implementing a comprehensive rebalancing of the older vehicles. By increasing the speed of various vehicles, we aim to match the faster gameplay tempo. At the same time, we’re narrowing the performance gap between vehicles to offer players more diverse options. Additionally, we’re expanding the trunk system to more vehicles, creating opportunities for more dynamic and versatile gameplay. We hope these changes will allow you to experience faster and more diverse gameplay!

Gunplay

Mk12

Vertical recoil increased by approximately 10%.

Horizontal recoil increased by approximately 10%.

Damage over distance has been reduced. The maximum distance at which you can eliminate an opponent wearing a Lv. 2 Helmet and Vest by landing one headshot and one body shot has decreased by 30%, from 118m → 83m.



7.62mm

The weight of 7.62mm ammo has been reduced by approximately 15%, from 0.7 → 0.6.

Shotguns

S1897

Buckshot spread has been reduced by approximately 10%.

Time required for pump action: 0.61s → 0.55s

S12K

Buckshot spread has been increased by approximately 5%.

Damage: 24 → 23

S686

Buckshot spread has been reduced by approximately 12%.

DBS

Damage over distance has been increased by approximately 20%.

Vertical recoil decreased by approximately 10%.

Horizontal recoil decreased by approximately 10%.

Spawn Changes

The world spawn rates of Shotguns have been adjusted to reduce the variation in their quantities across all maps.

Dev’s comment: This gunplay update brings a variety of changes. Let’s start with the Mk12, a weapon favored by many players that has maintained high usage and win rates since May 2022. To bring some balance to this situation, we’ve reduced the maximum distance at which the Mk12 can two-tap an opponent, while still preserving its unique ability to eliminate opponents within a certain range with two shots. Additionally, changes such as increased recoil have been made to adjust its usability. For 7.62mm ammo, we’ve reduced its weight to close the gap with the consistently strong-performing 5.56mm ammo weapons. This adjustment aims to address the relative disadvantage of 7.62mm weapons in the current meta, where securing Throwables and managing Inventory space are crucial. We also plan to monitor the data and consider further balancing adjustments for other ARs and DMRs in future updates. As for Shotguns, which received a nerf in Update 28.1, we aim to maintain the overall characteristics and balance while redefining the roles of individual weapons. The S1897, which has shown relatively low win rates despite its high usage, has been adjusted to make it more impactful in combat by improving buckshot spread and reducing pump action time. On the other hand, the S12K, which has demonstrated high win rates, has had its buckshot spread and damage reduced. For the S686, which has both low usage and win rates, we’ve adjusted its buckshot spread to highlight its unique strengths. Meanwhile, the DBS, being the top-tier Care Package weapon, has been buffed to ensure its performance matches its prestigious status. Along with these performance adjustments, we’ve also rebalanced the spawn rates of Shotguns. By narrowing the gap in spawn rates, we hope each Shotgun will be chosen based on its performance and role rather than availability. This update brings a wide range of gunplay adjustments, and we are committed to delivering balance updates every two months throughout 2025. Our goal is to provide players with diverse weapon choices and foster a dynamic, engaging gunplay environment. We look forward to seeing how these changes impact your experience on the Battlegrounds!

World

Sanhok

Area Modifications

※ The following changes do not apply to Team Deathmatch or Intense Battle Royale.

The terrain in Quarry, Ruins, and Tambang has been made destructible.

The terrain height in Quarry and Ruins has been adjusted.

Erangel

Gas Station

The overall design has been revamped.

The Fuel Pump feature has been added.

Some objects have been repositioned.

Taego

Gas Station

New gas stations have been added, and some gas stations have turned into ruins.

The overall design has been revamped.

The Fuel Pump feature has been added.

Arcade

New Mode: 1v1 Arena

The 1v1 Arena, previously exclusive to Training Mode, is now being added as a new Arcade mode. Master the art of one-on-one combat in this round-based survivor showdown!

Service Period (UTC)

PC February 12, After live server maintenance – February 26, 07:00

Console February 20, After live server maintenance – March 6, 07:00



Basic Rules

Fight one-on-one in a small battleground until time runs out.

When entering the mode, you will spawn in the arena and begin waiting.

Victory goes to the player who wins the most rounds.

Select the gear you want before each match.

Win streaks are displayed on-screen.

Misc.

The win/draw/lose conditions are the same as those in the existing 1v1 Arena from Training Mode.

Use the newly added ‘Ready Up’ feature to let your opponent know you’re ready for battle. The match will start quickly once both participants have readied up.



Custom Match

1v1 Arena mode has been added. The Observer feature is available. Win streaks are recorded separately from those in Arcade’s 1v1 Arena and Custom Match – Training Mode’s 1v1 Arena.



Ranked

Season 34

Ranked weapon skins for the MG3 have been added as Tier Rewards (permanent) for Season 34.

The leaderboard will reset after the live server maintenance.

Check out your final Tier from the previous season through your Career page.

Season 33 Rewards

Below are the rewards you’ll be receiving based on your final Tier from the previous Ranked season.

Tier Rewards Diamond Animated Diamond PUBG ID EmblemRanked Weapon SkinPlatinum, Diamond Medal Master Animated Master PUBG ID EmblemAnimated Master NameplateRanked Weapon SkinPlatinum, Diamond, Master Medal Platinum Animated Platinum PUBG ID EmblemRanked Weapon SkinPlatinum Medal Top 500 Bonus rewards for Top 500 players:Animated Top 500 PUBG ID EmblemAnimated Top 500 Nameplate Bronze Bronze PUBG ID Emblem Gold Gold PUBG ID EmblemRanked Weapon Skin Silver Silver PUBG ID Emblem

The Ranked weapon skins and Medals are permanent rewards. The rest of the obtainable rewards are available for use during a single Ranked season.

The Top 500 rewards are awarded to players at the Master Tier and above.

Rewards can be found on your Inventory/Edit Profile page once Season 34 starts.

Once Season 34 is over and the server undergoes maintenance, every reward but the weapon skin and Medal will be withdrawn.

Hideout

※ The following change will be applied with Update 34.2 (March 12).

Based on player feedback, starting from Update 34.2 (March), the amount of materials obtained from salvaging Progressive weapon skins will scale with their level. Previously, salvaging a Progressive weapon skin provided a fixed amount of materials (Polymer x800, Schematic x3) regardless of its level. However, with Update 34.2, the materials obtained from salvaging will increase based on the Progressive weapon skin’s level, as shown below.

Materials Obtained From Salvaging Progressive Weapon Skins

Level Polymer Schematic 1 800 3 2 1700 4 3 3000 6 4 4700 8 5 6800 10 6 9300 13 7 12200 16 8 15500 19 9 19200 22 10 23300 26

Settings

For players who prefer stable performance, certain visual effects have been simplified in the Effects options below ‘Ultra.’

The option under Settings – Graphics – Advanced – Effects will now also apply to building destruction and Red Zone effects on the Sanhok map . The original building destruction and Red Zone effects are exclusive to the ‘Ultra’ option.

.

(PC) Event Center

To participate in certain events that require account linking but do not support KRAFTON ID in the future , click the ‘Generate OTP’ button at the bottom left of the Event Center and use the issued OTP to link your account.

, click the ‘Generate OTP’ button at the bottom left of the Event Center and use the issued OTP to link your account. The issued OTP is valid for 24 hours from the moment the button is clicked.

UX/UI

A system message will be displayed when the Inspect Weapon feature cannot be used.

The Killfeed skins for Progressive weapon skins have been adjusted for better consistency and readability.

The positions of various icons displayed within item slots have been rearranged.

A new UI has been added to indicate when time-limited items have expired.

The layout of tooltips displaying additional item-related information has been updated.

(Console) Most of the loading UIs have been changed to text.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where interacting with the Settings menu while casting causes the menu to revert to the first tab upon cast completion.

Fixed an issue where hit marks appear outside the character’s body while prone.

Fixed an issue where performing Co-op Climb causes the character to teleport in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the observer cannot see the waypoint marker of the player they are spectating.

Fixed an issue where only the weight of the Tactical Pack is displayed in the trunk capacity UI when hovering over or selecting it after dropping a loaded Tactical Pack on the ground.

(PC) Fixed an issue where the driving speed and RPM are swapped on the dashboard while driving the Food Truck.

(PC) Fixed an issue where the character does not appear in the Inventory after enabling the Settings – Gameplay – Inventory Character Render option following match entry with the setting disabled.

World

Fixed collision, texture, performance, and some other general Sanhok and Erangel issues.

Fixed an issue where characters get stuck on a specific cliff in Sanhok.

Fixed an issue where characters get stuck near a specific structure in the Military Base area on Erangel.

Fixed an issue where the floor of a specific building in Rondo obstructs character movement.

UX/UI

Fixed the misalignment of the ‘Regular’ text in the Workshop – Regular Crafting – Disassemble menu in the Japanese language setting.

(PC) Fixed an issue where weapon icons overlap when switching weapons if the Settings – Gameplay – Interface – Weapon Slot HUD option is disabled.

(PC) Fixed the translation errors in the Settings menu in the Brazilian Portuguese language setting.

(PC) Fixed the translation errors in the Settings menu in the Polish language setting.

(PC) Fixed an issue where the bottom of the End of Match screen in the Arcade is cut off.

Items & Skins

※ Clipping issue: Graphics that are shown outside the visible part of an image/object.