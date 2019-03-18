‘PUBG’ Update Will Rebalance a New Item

A new PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds update is scheduled to go live in the next few days that’ll change how the Flare Gun work in regards to the availability of the item and the loot players will get from it. Flare Guns have been a part of the battle royale game during certain events in the past but were formally added to the live servers as a rare part of the loot table in public matches, and players have offered their feedback since then which helped shape the update planned for March 27th.

PUBG Corp. announced the changes to the Flare Gun that are planned for a test server update next week before the nerfs and changes go live on all PC servers. The tweets below that announce the release dates for the two updates listed all the changes that’ll take place and said they were happening as a response to players’ feedback. A better explanation of everything that’s changing will also be shared when the update goes live on the test servers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players, we’ve heard your feedback. Changes to Flare Guns are coming. – Reduced plane volume – Reduced Flare Gun spawns – Reduced loot inside special care packages for Squads mode – Removed map icon & text indicating incoming package Live on PC March 27. pic.twitter.com/rm0IiNlFXC — PUBG (@PUBG) March 15, 2019

On March 20, we’ll release these Flare Gun changes to the Test Server and provide a detailed explanation of the changes in the patch notes. — PUBG (@PUBG) March 15, 2019

The most notable change that players will see in the notes is that the amount of Flare Gun spawns throughout the maps have been reduced. When it was initially added, it was said to be a rare tool that’s used to call in some extra assistance be it through loot or a vehicle, but it appears it was showing up more than it should’ve. The arrival of the loot that’s called in by the Flare Gun will also be less noticeable now that the plane volume associated with the item has been reduced and the map icon and text that alerted players of the incoming package won’t appear any more.

PUBG’s Flare Gun rebalance is scheduled to be on the test servers on March 20th before going live for PC players on March 27th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!