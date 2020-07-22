PUBG Update Kicks Off Season 8

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ latest update has officially ushered in the start of Season 8. First previewed on the game’s test servers when it was available to players on both PC and consoles, the newest season is now live only on PC with a live release for consoles planned for July 30th. Headlining the Season 8 update is a complete remastering of Sanhok, the game’s jungle-themed map that now sports roaming Loot Trucks and updated points of interest for players to visit. Other features were of course included in the update which was previewed first in the game’s patch notes ahead of its test server release.

For the many players who didn’t take part in the test server preview, now’s your chance to hop into Season 8 so long as you’re on the PC platform. Old Sanhok is gone and has been replaced by a vibrant new map filled with new locations to relearn.

“The main feature of update 8.1 is of course Sanhok, which has been reworked from the ground up to look better, perform better, and offer more balanced gameplay,” PUBG Corp. said about the update. “We wanted Sanhok to feel more like a forgotten, overgrown paradise while addressing some of the most glaring balance issues we’ve seen over the last couple of years. We’re happy with what we’ve created and hope you are as well.”

Season 8 is now live! Drop into the newly reworked island of Sanhok with brand new locations, new ways to loot up, and more! #PUBG8 pic.twitter.com/XvFhMnE4px — PUBG (@PUBG) July 22, 2020

Other notes relevant to Sanhok can be seen below, but you’ll have to try it for yourself to get a full understanding of everything that’s changed.

Sanhok Balance Update

Panzerfaust added to world loot

C4 has been removed from Sanhok.

Vehicle spawns adjusted, with some removed to facilitate the new Loot Truck routes.

Weather

Remastered Sanhok will feature clear day, sunrise, sunset, and overcast weather types.

Other Changes

Due to the remake of ‘Getaway’ (previously Docks), Docks has been removed from TDM.

Updated Sanhok will be available in both Normal/Ranked matches as well as in Custom matches.

Old Sanhok will be no longer available in all game modes.

New Sanhok themed lobby and BGM has been added.

Adjusted the fade effect of the Blue Zone walls to look more natural

Sanhok's changes are more than just an update. Check out these before and after images to see just how grand Sanhok's remaster is! pic.twitter.com/0hJkWoWFB4 — PUBG (@PUBG) July 19, 2020

The Loot Trucks found on Sanhok now are another interesting feature exclusive to that map. Do enough damage to them and you’ll be greatly rewarded, but you run the risk of attracting too much attention to yourself.

There’s no telling what PUBG will have planned for Season 9, but apparently it’s some pretty “innovative and interesting” content.

