PUBG’s Massive 1.0 Update Hits Test Servers With Vaulting and Climbing

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds recently reopened the test servers with the exciting 1.0 update that includes vaulting, climbing, and weapon balance changes.

The vaulting update was previously delayed with other features planned to be tested first, but that wait just made the vaulting mechanics much more anticipated. Measures used to combat cheaters were instead being tested, but now that that’s over, the test servers are once again live as of yesterday to continue testing other features.

Test servers will only be open for a limited time depending on what region players are in, so be sure to consult the schedule as outlined in a recent blog post from PUBG on Steam:

Test schedule

PST: November 13th 06:00 PM – November 14th 06:00 PM

CET: November 14th 03:00 AM – November 15th 03:00 AM

KST: November 14th 11:00 AM – November 15th 11:00 AM

Region & Modes

NA SOLO First-person / Third-person

ASIA SOLO First-person / Third-person

Vaulting and climbing has been talked about time after time, so those who are invested in PUBG will already be familiar with the change that’ll allow players to traverse small obstacles and windows with your climbing speed based on how fast you approach the obstacle. But the ballistics overhaul that’s being tested is a change that hasn’t been discussed quite as much even though it’ll still have a huge impact on how your favorite weapons feel.

“The overhaul consists of multiple elements,” the blog post read. “The most essential one is the addition of a bullet drag effect that affects the trajectory curve of a projectile. Due to this effect the bullet now loses its velocity over time – similar to what happens to it in real life. As a result, with gravity still acting on the projectile, at the same distance as before the bullet drop will be bigger. For most assault rifles the change will be hardly noticeable at short range. It will become increasingly obvious above the range of 300 meters.”

Other changes include tweaking the accuracy of weapons that’ll result in small nerfs for some as well as improved accuracy for others. The hit areas are also being modified, but every change that’s listed above in the post’s chart are currently tentative and could be tweaked once more before going live.

The test servers in PUBG won’t be live for much longer before they close, so be sure to give the changes a shot yourself before they eventually go live for everyone.