‘PUBG’ Update Maintenance Begins to Bring Vikendi to Live Servers

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the PC aren’t far away from experiencing the new Vikendi map on live servers now that PUBG Corp. has begun its maintenance for the game’s next update.

PUBG’s latest snow-covered map was revealed not long ago and was made available for players on the game’s test servers, but it’s going live for the whole PC platform soon, according to the developer. The PUBG team alerted players to the incoming update on Monday with a message that presented them with the scheduled downtime for when the update maintenance would begin to bring Vikendi to live servers.

PC Players: Live server maintenance has now started and is expected to last 8 hours. Vikendi and Update #24 are coming to live servers!//t.co/TAWSirbikX — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) December 19, 2018

Detailed in patch notes released over a week ago, PUBG Corp. introduced players to the Vikendi map that’s been presented as PUBG’s latest battleground. Vehicles slide around, players can throw snowballs, and movements are more easily trackable in the snow, all of these Vikendi features highlighted in the notes below.

Vikendi Gameplay

Vikendi is 6x6km map. The gameplay of Vikendi is quicker than Erangel and Miramar, but offers an arguably more tactical experience than Sanhok.

Players can throw snowballs while waiting to board the plane in the starting area

Vehicles will be more slippery in snow or icy areas. Acceleration on icy terrain is slow and you lose more general vehicle control as you speed up

Footprints and vehicle tracks will appear as players travel in snow-covered areas. Keep an eye out! These are great to help identify if enemies have passed by recently Keep in mind that footprints and tracks in the snow don’t stay around forever!



Vikendi’s release will expand upon the number of playable maps when the update is released, but it’s not the only notable feature in the update. The game’s parachute system is also being overhauled, something that the creator of the game said is something he’s looking forward to everyone being able to experience for themselves.

I can’t wait for everybody to check out the fantastic work the team have done on the parachute overhaul! And it’s arriving on the @PUBG live servers tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/7xOGkYc0Oz — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) December 18, 2018

PUBG’s new update will take around 8 hours to roll out to everyone, PUBG Corp. said, and will bring the new map and Update 24 once it’s finished.