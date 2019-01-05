‘PUBG’ Video Offers Tips for Surviving Vikendi

PUBG’s latest map players have to survive on is Vikendi, and PUBG Corp. has offered up a video showing different parts of the battlegrounds along with some tips for surviving the frigid landscape.

Shared by the official PUBG Twitter account, the video below shows off the Vikendi map that players have already been spending some time on and gives them some pointers that might’ve been missed. The 6×6 map is covered in snow and allows players to track others’ movements to a degree, but there’s no tracking needed if players drop in at some of the hotspots mentioned first in the video.

Vikendi is cold as hell, so you don't want to drop in blind.

Giving tips for newcomers as well, the video advises that people drop at one of the outlying settlements if they want to avoid the immediate fights and scavenge for loot. Getting right into the fray from the start of the match is one of the best ways to get better at these hectic battle royale games though, so switching up drop locations is the best option for anyone trying to get a feel for the new Vikendi map.

The different locations around Vikendi aren’t far away from each other though, so there’s bound to always be some fight going on somewhere. Players can even use the snowballs found around the map to pelt their enemies, though that feature was covered before in PUBG Corp.’s map details for Vikendi and not in the video. That feature among other Vikendi facts can be found below courtesy of PUBG Corp.

Vikendi is 6x6km map. The gameplay of Vikendi is quicker than Erangel and Miramar, but offers an arguably more tactical experience than Sanhok.

Players can throw snowballs while waiting to board the plane in the starting area

Vehicles will be more slippery in snow or icy areas. Acceleration on icy terrain is slow and you lose more general vehicle control as you speed up

Footprints and vehicle tracks will appear as players travel in snow-covered areas. Keep an eye out! These are great to help identify if enemies have passed by recently Keep in mind that footprints and tracks in the snow don’t stay around forever!



Vikendi is now playable in PUBG alongside the other previously released maps.