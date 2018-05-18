PUBG’s War Mode: Desert Knights Event Returns, Limited Time Only

“War Mode is back (for real this time). We’ve worked out all the kinks that were causing issues for us the last time around, so it’s finally time to battle it out on Miramar,” jokes the team behind the incredibly popular battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The incredible 50 player death match was meant to go live last month, but it was quickly pulled down by Bluehole Inc for PC players after the servers continued to crash. Luckily, it looks like all systems are a go once more!

“This time around you’ll enlist in one of 10 five-man squads and battle it out on Miramar,” opens up the team at PUBG Corp. “As before, you’ll respawn in a plane after every death. The first team to get 200 points wins.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is everything you need to know about the new event:

EVENT SCHEDULE

STARTS: May 17, 7pm PDT / May 18, 4am CEST / May 18, 11am KST

ENDS: May 20, 7pm PDT / May 21, 4am CEST / May 21, 11am KST

AVAILABLE QUEUES

5-Man Squads on Miramar (All Regions)

NA/EU/AS/SEA/OC/SA: TPP & FPP

KR/JP: TPP

WAR MODE RULES

All players are grouped up in teams of five. Each game will have a maximum of 50 players (up to ten full teams).

Immediately after the plane gets into the air, the safe zone is visible on the map.

The safe zone is small—but slightly larger than the first iteration of War Mode—and never closes in or changes location throughout the duration of the game.

Getting kills and knocks (when your opponent is “down but not out”) earns points for your team. The first team to get 200 points wins.

Kill: +3 points Knocks: +1 point Own Team Kill / Own Team Knock: -5 points

If no team reaches 200 points before the 15-minute time limit, the team with the highest score will be declared the winner.

Each time you’re killed, you’ll respawn in planes that fly by every 40 seconds.

LOADOUTS, LOOT, AND CARE PACKAGES

This time around, players spawn with top-tier equipment that’s normally found only in care packages. This includes:

One random care package weapon (AWM, M24, Mk14, M249, Groza, or AUG)

A level three vest

A level three helmet

Two grenades

OTHER EVENT RULES

Weather is locked at sunrise.

Bleedout damage when knocked is increased.

Reviving knocked teammates takes only two seconds.

You can invite up to four players from your friends list to your party before jumping into game. Any remaining open team slots will be filled by the auto matching system.

Care package drops are disabled.

Killer spectating is disabled.

Redzone is disabled.

The new War Mode is only available for PC players at this time.