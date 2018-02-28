Next PUBG Patch for Xbox One Being Tested, Patch Notes Coming Soon

The next PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds patch for the Xbox One version has now entered the testing phase with info on the patch’s release coming by the end of the week.

PUBG’sXbox One team took to the subreddit dedicated to the console version of the battle royale game to provide a brief update on the status of Patch 9, the next update to be released for the Xbox One. In the post, the team said that the patch was “formally in test” as of late Tuesday night while sharing their thoughts on the patch and how it’ll resonate with players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are feeling pretty good about the quality of the patch and the incoming improvements to the player experience,” the update read. “We are very motivated to get this into hands as soon as possible, however we also want to ensure that no glaring issues made their way into code.”

The team said that players would hear more about the update’s release timing by the end of the week while thanking players for their patience. While specifics weren’t provided on what all the patch would consist of, but the team did confirm that the boats in PUBG would be fixed, vehicles that are currently experiencing some audio problems. They also clarified exactly what “in test” means when players asked if it was the same thing as the certification process the all updates and patches must go through for the Xbox One.

“Test and Certification run in parallel and are mutually exclusive. Cert takes a very short amount of time (and is probably the shortest part of the process),” the Xbox team said. “Where we want to invest time is in the ‘Functional’ testing of the game. That’s where most non-certification and gameplay issues are identified and when the larger scale matches are tested.”

Patch notes will be released soon following the validation of the QA team, according to the PUBG post. The next patch has already been confirmed to focus on stabilization, optimization, and other enhancements, all of this noted in a prior post on the subreddit where the team discussed the next patch and said that they hoped to have it out within the next few weeks.