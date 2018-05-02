PUBG Patch Improves Xbox One Optimization and Performance

PUBG Corp. is releasing a new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds patch for the Xbox One that improves optimization and performance on the console version.

The notes for PUBG’s Patch 13 on the Xbox One were shared through the game’s forums with a full list of what’s changing. If some of the changes look familiar, you may have seen them on the game’s Test Servers for the Xbox One back when they were released in April. Now that they’ve gone through their testing phase on these servers, some of the performance improvements are ready to make their way to live servers.

With the patch scheduled to release on May 2 at 1 a.m. PDT, here’s the full list of changes that Xbox One owners will find in PUBG’s next patch.

PATCH CONTENT:

“These optimization and performance improvements have been proven to be effective on the PUBG test server, so we’re bringing them over to live servers now.”

The free-fall and parachuting process has been optimized, leading to performance improvements during the initial stages of each game.

World loading has been optimized. “Play-doh” and interior prop pop-in effects have been improved.

Movement data for nearby but out-of-sight players is now handled in a more efficient manner, resulting in general performance improvements.

Similarly, when nearby but out-of-sight players equip or unequip items, this process is handled in a more efficient manner. This helps with performance and crashes throughout the game.

The inventory has been optimized, improving response time when opening it and solving some crashing issues.

Uninhabited boats and vehicles were causing some performance issues, and we’ve resolved this issue.

There’s also a known issue that was shared in the patch notes that causes the game to crash after running for several hours. The Xbox team’s advice is to simply take a brief break every now and then and restart your game.

“After long play sessions (three or more hours) on the standard Xbox One and the Xbox One S, the game sometimes crashes,” the “Known Issue” section read. “This has been a problem for some time, and we hope to solve it soon. In the meantime, there’s a simple workaround you can use. Simply restart the app every couple of hours if you plan on playing a longer play session.”

The notes also teased more news that’s coming soon regarding what’ll be added to the game’s Test Servers next, though no details were provided on what’ll be included or when the news would come.