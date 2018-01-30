PUBG Xbox One Update Targets Vehicle Vulnerability, Lag Issues, and More

Though the Steam version of the popular battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is out of Early Access, the Xbox One counterpart has just begun its journey. With frequent updates to make it chicken dinner worthy, the team over at PUBG Corp are working hard make sure that those poultry feasts are served up with the smoothest gaming experience possible.

The latest update for Xbox One users is different than the PC update earlier today. The focus for this particular patch lies within vehicles and how to make them more vulnerable. The patch also addresses few general bug fixes, as well as weapon sensitivity, controller input lag, visual quality, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the full patch notes, as per the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds forum post:

Gameplay

We’ve listened to your feedback and further modified the damage players can inflict on vehicles, increasing areas of vulnerability. This includes: Increased damage to the vehicle body, and significant damage to the wheels when targeted with gunfire Increased vehicle damage when successfully targeted with a grenade Both driver and passenger will suffer increased injuries from crashing into objects or other vehicles (Dacia, UAZ, and Buggy) Slight reduction to player damage when being struck by a vehicle



Optimization

Continued optimization to controller input lag

Visual quality of reticle is improved for Xbox One (Red Dot, Holographic, and 2x Sight)

Bug fixes

Resolved issue where inventory may highlight the wrong column when looting

The sensitivity setting for 4x Scope is now also applied to the permanent scope on the VSS

Auto-run (double-clicking the left stick) is disabled when aiming down sights

Players can now use the D-Pad while in the map view without switching melee, pistol, or throwing weapons

Removing the marker from the map when pressing (Y) will no longer switch primary/secondary weapons

Fixed issue where the crosshair is not correctly displayed after players reconnect to a game session

The quest continues in the effort to smooth out the online experience. Until it comes out of the Preview Program, however, there is still a lot of work left to be done within the world of PUBG.