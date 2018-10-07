‘PUBG’ to get Xbox One X Performance Solution in November

A new PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds feature is planned for November that will provide what PUBG Corp. calls a “performance solution” for the Xbox One X.

PUBG players have experienced issues on the Xbox One X since the game was released. While the more powerful version of the Xbox One would be the console players would expect to yield the best results, framerate issues made the battle royale game a frustrating experience on the Xbox One X. As a temporary solution, PUBG Corp.’s Xbox team announced that the Xbox One X version of the game would be downgraded to sacrifice graphics and effects for performance until a more permanent solution could be prepared.

In PUBG’s most recent post from its weekly community series catering to the Xbox One players, the team said that it’s still working on increasing the overall performance of the game for everyone while optimizing the product to have more consistent framerates and fewer drops in quality. One of those solutions for the issues the game faces will be a setting that lets players either prioritize quality or performance on the Xbox One X, a new feature that’s planned for a November release.

“You may remember from a previous community post that we are working on a long term performance solution for the Xbox One X that will cater to two different audiences: those who prefer better graphics and those who prefer better performance and don’t mind sacrificing some graphical quality,” the post said. “We are currently targeting November for implementing this on the Xbox One X. We hope to have more details to share on this next month.”

Xbox Players: In this week’s community post, we go over some current issues players are experiencing as well as providing an update on the upcoming PTS update, the new event mode, weapon skins, and more. //t.co/9EbD680ogD pic.twitter.com/fgkFykl3jA — PUBG (@PUBG) October 6, 2018

PUBG players can typically look forward to a PTS update for the test servers that allows these types of features and others to be tested ahead of their release, but the post added that there won’t be such an update at the time the team originally planned. There’s still one coming with the post previewing some of what will be in it, but the update has been delayed.

“We were planning on running the PTS this weekend, but unfortunately, due to issues with the build, this will be delayed. We’re focusing on fixing the build as soon as possible so that we can open up the PTS to our community. As a sneak peek, this update will include QoL updates and bug fixes. In addition, we are adding new content including two new vehicles, the Scooter and the Tukshai, new weapons, the Beryl M762 and MK47 Mutant, and more.”

PUBG’s new Xbox One X setting is scheduled to arrive in November.