PUBG’s Desert Map Will Make Its Gameplay Debut At This Year’s Game Awards

We’ve had several inside looks at what’s to come for the record-breaking battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and now it looks like we’ll get to see the new desert map in action – and soon!

Dorito Pope (the host, he’s the host) Geoff Keighley took to his social media to let PUBG fans in on the latest news, giving fans of the ultimate last man standing experience a taste of that sweet, sweet winner winner chicken dinner before December 7th rolls around. This will be the first time gamers will get a look at the new desert map aside from the screenshots we’ve previously reported on.

Don’t miss the first-ever gameplay of the new desert map from @PUBATTLEGROUNDS live during @thegameawards on Thursday, December 7! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/HKAmltzoCz — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 30, 2017

This year’s Game Awards promises to be exciting, with few huge reveals planned. The Game Awards will officially kick off on December 7th this year – there’s still time to cast your vote for the games you’d like to see sweep the floor with their competition. To vote for your favourites, check out the Awards site here.

For those who are not yet familiar with the chicken dinner esteemed battle royale title:

“PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is a last-man-standing shooter being developed with community feedback. Starting with nothing, players must fight to locate weapons and supplies in a battle to be the lone survivor. This realistic, high tension game is set on a massive 8×8 km island with a level of detail that showcases Unreal Engine 4’s capabilities.

PLAYERUNKNOWN, aka Brendan Greene, is a pioneer of the Battle Royale genre. As the creator of the Battle Royale game-mode found in the ARMA series and H1Z1 : King of the Kill, Greene is co-developing the game with veteran team at Bluehole to create the most diverse and robust Battle Royale experience to date”