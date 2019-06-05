The Stunning Purple Fortnite Xbox One S is Available to Pre-Order With a $50 Discount

Microsoft is releasing a Fortnite edition of the Xbox One S on June 7th that includes numerous goodies for Fortnite players, but the only thing that really matters here is the color. Yes, it’s not an Xbox One X, but that gradient purple console and controller sure is pretty. Honestly, it’s one of the best looking Xbox One consoles Microsoft has ever produced.

The first place that you can reserve the Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle is right here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping. You’ll notice that it even includes the $50 discount that Microsoft was planning to launch in honor of E3 on June 7th! Needless to say, this is a pretty fantastic opportunity to reserve one early, and it would be a good idea to take advantage of it. The bundle is a limited edition, and that purple color is going to be hard to resist with the discount.

As for the Fortnite-related extras in the bundle, it includes a download of the free-to-play Fortnite Battle Royale mode, a Dark Vertex Cosmetic Set which includes a Legendary Outfit, an Epic Glider, a Rare Pick Axe (in Battle Royale and Creative Modes only), 2000 V-bucks, a 1-Month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 1-Month Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Additional discounts that will be available on June 7th include $100 off select Xbox One X bundles, $50 off Xbox One S bundles, up to 75% off select games, and $10 off controllers.

