Pyre is on Sale on Steam for 50% off

Pyre, a gorgeous fantasy party-based RPG from Supergiant Games (Bastion, Transistor) first hit steam earlier this year, and has seen extremely positive reactions from new players. Now, for a limited time, the game is on sale for half off of its usual price. For those of us who are a little new to the title, here’s a great trailer that summarizes the story and game play:

In Pyre, players control a character known as a Reader who has a special ability that’s vital to the performance of sacred rites. It’s an odd but fun combo of RPG combat mixed with a choose-your-own-adventure storyline, with some really lovely art accompanying it all. The game has a few unique features, including the elimination of a “game over” screen. Traditional ‘bad ends’ are treated pretty uniquely, allowing the player to continue on through the game no matter what choice they make. The game promises that “whether you prevail or you fail, your journey continues” and that “no two players will experience [Pyre] in quite the same way.”

Pyre has also been enhanced for 4K play, so players who are bringing home brand new screens for the holidays are in luck — the already beautiful graphics are enhanced just for this. The sale also includes the ‘True Nightwing’ campaign mode, which raises the stakes on every level and allows players to take on the game ‘Iron Man’ style.

Players can pick up Pyre for PC on Steam for $9.99 now. Supergiant is also offering a bundle at the moment containing all three of its major titles — Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre — plus the full original soundtracks to each one for $25.82. Depending on where you look, each title usually goes for about $15-20 on its own, so this is a steal for anyone who wants to get familiar with the studio.

Pyre is available now on PC, Mac, Linux, and Playstation 4.