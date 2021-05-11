QuakeCon 2018 Details Revealed, Including Doom Eternal Gameplay and Fallout 76 Info

It’s hard to believe that we’re just a few weeks away from QuakeCon, Bethesda‘s huge event that celebrates all things competitive gaming while also giving the company a platform to reveal its forthcoming line-up of hits.

This year’s show, which takes place from August 9-12 at the Gaylord Texan in Dallas, Texas, promised to be jam-packed with exciting reveals. This includes a first glimpse at gameplay from the forthcoming Doom Eternal, which was previously revealed during Bethesda’s E3 event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of that, it’s actually going to be the thing that kicks off QuakeCon in style. The keynote address will take place on Friday, August 11, at 11 AM CT. It’s there we’ll see Doom Eternal in action, along with footage from Quake Champions, Rage 2 and The Elder Scrolls Online. We may see some other surprises as well. If you can’t make it in person, the panel should be live-streamed here, although there’s no guarantee if Doom Eternal will be part of the presentation. It may be for attendees only. (We say this because back in 2014, the 2016 reboot of Doom wasn’t shown during the livestream.)

Following that on Saturday, August 11 at 11 AM CDT will be a special Fallout 76 panel featuring Todd Howard and a number of Bethesda Game Studios members, discussing the forthcoming co-op supported adventure game. More details about the character system and Perks will be revealed, along with a Q & with the team. It can be watched at the link above, or over here on Mixer.

QuakeCon will also be home to various esports tournaments, including devoted ones for The Elder Scrolls: Legends and Quake Champions, where players will compete for a $175,000 prize pool.

Other events will take place as well, including panels devoted to Rage 2, Doom Eternal, Quake Champions and Prey, with a schedule that should be revealed over the next few weeks. QuakeCon will also be home to a much larger BYOC room, along with other surprise events, including the possible return of Master Pancake, a comedy team that performs at the show each year, Mystery Science Theater 3000 style.

If you’re interested in attending the show (which is free for general admission), you can check out all the details here. We’ll see you there. (We’ll be the weirdos in the Rage masks.)