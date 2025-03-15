Lethal Company Competitor R.E.P.O Shares Early Look at First Update

If you’ve taken a look at the Steam concurrent charts lately, you’ve likely seen the vaguely horrifying logo for a game called R.E.P.O. This online co-op horror game tasks teams of up to 6 players with locating valuable objects in terrifying environments. The game employs physics-based horror and proximity voice chat to engage players in a terrifyingly good time. Since releasing in late February, R.E.P.O has been compared to fan-favorite co-op horror game Lethal Company due to its somewhat similar themes. But it seems like horror fans might be enjoying R.E.P.O. even more, if the number of people playing the game is any indication. And now, R.E.P.O. is gearing up for its first big update.

R.E.P.O. released on February 26th and is currently only available for PC via Steam. Like competitor Lethal Company, the new horror co-op game is currently in Early Access. With a price set at just $10, gamers are enjoying getting a taste of what this physics-based horror game has to offer. With an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam thus far, R.E.P.O. is mostly delivering on what fans want from a game filled with horror, humor, and co-op fun. And it looks like the game is just going to keep getting better. With a new trailer, developer semiwork has revealed some of the features coming to R.E.P.O. with its first major update.

In the video, semiwork runs fans through the biggest changes coming to R.E.P.O., including some of the rationale behind what they’re adding and what might take a little more time. The team confirms they’re listening to player feedback to guide the way for upcoming changes. And yes, that includes a reminder for where to find the official R.E.P.O. Discord where players can continue to report errors, bugs, and requests for what you’d like to see in future updates.

Matchmaking and the ability to “kick” players are chief among player requests, and semiwork confirms the developers are looking into it. However, the video is refreshingly honest about the fact that a “kick” button requires some complicated server coding, so may not be ready for the next update. That said, there are a few features coming to R.E.P.O. that are ready to be revealed, and we got a first look at a few of them.

The video shows off several shiny new things headed to R.E.P.O. with the next update. This includes new features for the game’s robotic avatars, a new “The Museum” level that will offer new physics challenges and jump scares for players to navigate. The game will also get a quality-of-life update to help recognize when things go “out of bounds.” There is also a new item called a Duck Bucket, the purpose of which is unclear, but it certainly showcases the game’s unique brand of horror-humor.

This is just one of many updates to come, as semiwork has shared plans to release weekly videos keeping fans looped in on what’s happening with R.E.P.O. The videos are shared to Steam via the News feature and also to semiwork’s YouTube channel, and it’s likely we’ll see more previews for the first big R.E.P.O. update in the coming weeks. The release date for the first big update hasn’t yet been revealed, but it’s clear the team is hard at work.

Have you played R.E.P.O. yet? If so, are you excited about these new updates? Let us know in the comments below!