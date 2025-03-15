The Best Walking Dead Games Are 90% Off Right Now

Spring may be associated with cleaning and getting rid of clutter, but not when it comes to our digital gaming libraries. There are quite a few excellent gaming sales going on right now, including the Steam Spring Sale and PlayStation’s Mega March. With hundreds of discounts out there, a few games are getting their best discounts yet. This includes an impressive 90% discount on The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series. This massive collection features over 50 hours of gameplay, with all four seasons of The Walking Dead represented. And now, gamers can get it for a lot less than usual from today until March 20th.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is a story-rich horror visual novel from developer Skybound Games. The Telltale Games series comprises four different seasons, plus the special releases The Walking Dead: Michonne and 400 Days. Each game is a solid storytelling experience in its own right, but the Definitive Series collection brings them all together in one massive, franchise-spanning experience. The collection, which first released in 2019, boasts an 82 Metacritic Score and 8.5 User Rating, not to mention an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. Horror fans who love The Walking Dead or who want to experience the story for the first time should run, not zombie walk, to snag this deal.

The 90% discount on Steam makes The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series just $4.99, compared with its usual price of $49.99. The promotion is part of Steam’s Spring Sale, meaning it’s only here until March 20th. And yes, for those who love a good handheld horror gaming experience, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is indeed Steam Deck Verified.

What’s Included in The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series on Steam?

As previously mentioned, the Definitive Series brings together all four seasons of The Walking Dead Telltale Games, plus the spinoff bonus content. That means it includes:

The Walking Dead: Season One

400 Days DLC

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: Michonne

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (aka Season 3)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

The enhanced graphics of The Walking Dead: Telltale Definitive Collection

In addition to bringing together these stories in one place, the Definitive Edition includes some fixes and improvements as well. This version of The Walking Dead games has been graphically enhanced with better lighting. Gameplay has also been fine-tuned, with improved UI, lip synching, and character performances. The package also includes some behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the game, developer commentary, and an art gallery. There’s even a music player featuring the entire soundtrack. Basically, this collection really lives up to the “definitive” in its title and is a must-have game for The Walking Dead fans.

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series is available for PC via Steam with this incredible 90% off discount. The game is also available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, though you’ll be paying the full $50 price tag for it.