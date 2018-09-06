R-Type Dimensions Coming To Nintendo Switch, PC This Winter

For the first time in several years, R-Type will be making its way back to a Nintendo platform.

Tozal Games has announced that R-Type Dimensions, a game that originally came out for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 years ago, will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch later this year. It’ll be making its way to PC as well.

The game trailer for Dimensions is above, and the release looks to capture all the energetic fun of the original games.

In it, you play a lone warrior facing off against the Bydo Empire, a race of dangerous aliens that will stop at nothing to destroy everything in its path. You’ll be able to use a number of power-ups to your advantage, including bouncing lasers that provide a reflective solution to your “bug” problem. (See what we did there?)

As with previous releases, R-Type Dimensions for the Switch and PC will allow you to switch between advanced and classic graphics from the original arcade games, with the push of a button. You’ll also be able to turn on “Infinite Mode” for the first time, which means you’ll finally be able to complete an R-Type game as you’ll have an unlimited amount of ships.

You’ll also be able to partake in co-op shooting action, either locally with a friend or online. Trust us, the more firepower you have in a game like this, the better off you are. You’ll also have access to other features, including slow motion, fast forward (through slower sections of each game) and more.

The original R-Type games did really well for Irem, and the re-release of the games through Tozal has brought new awareness to the brand, particularly with Dimensions‘ availability both as a backward compatible title on the Xbox One and a featured title on Sony’s PlayStation Now service for PlayStation 4 and PC.

Dimensions was a lot of fun when it original released, and it’ll no doubt fit right in to the Switch and PC library when it arrives later this year. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but Dimensions is likely to run around the $14.99 point, or maybe even a little lower than that. We’ll let you know once all the details, including release date, are finalized.