Radical Heights Trademark Acquired By Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games

Some of you may remember the tale of Boss Key Productions, the studio started up by Cliff Bleszinski and company. Unfortunately, the studio did not last as long as many had hoped, but they did release two games during the time that their doors were open. One of them was LawBreakers, a quick-paced arena shooter that was like the lovechild of Overwatch and Unreal Tournament. The other one was Radical Heights, the studio’s battle royale last ditch effort before closing up shop. Both titles had a following, but none of it was enough to keep things going. That said, it looks like Justin Roiland‘s Squanch Games has acquired the Radical Heights trademark.

Many of you know Roiland as the co-creator of popular Adult Swim show Rick and Morty as well as his part in Squanch Games’ titles. He even provided the voice for the Blitzball in the mode of the same name in Boss Key’s LawBreakers. So, what does Squanch want with the Radical Heights trademark? Do they plan on resurrecting the game that was too little too late for Boss Key? Will it end up being a VR battle royale game under the Squanch umbrella? Until the new owners of the trademark speak up, we’ll just have to keep on guessing.

For those of you who didn’t get a chance to experience all that Radical Heights, here’s what it had to offer during its three short months:

“Welcome to RADICAL HEIGHTS, a free *X-TREME Early Access* BATTLE ROYALE shooter. Partake in high-stakes battle royale gunplay in a sunny SoCal dome as contestants drive-by on BMX bikes or stalk other contestants from the shadows in search for weapons and prizes…but also CASH that you can bank – win or lose! Whether you spend that cash on righteous customization in your personal prize room or pull it from an ATM to purchase weapons early in the next game — building a wealth of cash is as important as taking down the competition in this irreverent 80s-themed action game show where everyone wants to be rich and famous!”

Radical Heights was available in Early Access on Steam once upon a time. Even going through the reviews, you can see that players still would love to see the game make a comeback, myself included.

What do you think about this? Excited by the possibility of Radical Heights coming back? What do you believe Squanch has planned for the title? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

