Radiohead Kid A Mnesia Exhibition Announced for PS5 and PC

One of the stranger announcements that came about during today’s PlayStation Showcase event involved world-renowned band Radiohead. To coincide with the re-release of Kid A and Amnesiac, which are both being combined in a single package that Radiohead is calling Kid A Mnesia that is arriving later in the year, the band revealed that it will also be launching a visual experience of both albums that will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Much like the name of the album, this experience is formally being called the Kid A Mnesia Exhibition and it’s slated to arrive in November. Radiohead is working alongside Epic Games, of all companies, to help put this experience together. As for what this “exhibition” will really look like when it releases isn’t currently known. “An upside-down digital/analogue universe created from original artwork and recordings to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac,” said an official description of the video application. Radiohead itself also said that the experience will incorporate many of the visual elements that were seen in both albums.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION

created from the original artwork and multi-trackshttps://t.co/9qy0UjaFVs

coming in November pic.twitter.com/Lj5u8wTADR — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 9, 2021

To accompany this announcement, a brief trailer for the Kid A Mnesia Exhibition was shown off during the PlayStation Showcase event. The video began with many snippets from Radiohead songs across both Kid A and Amnesiac playing in the background while the camera zoomed in on some sort of large structure. The music then kicks into high gear as “Everything In Its Right Place” begins to play for a prolonged period of time. Additional features are shown throughout the room, many of which call back to some popular pieces of art that have been attached to Radiohead for quite some time. At the end of the trailer, the logo for the exhibition is revealed alongside the accompaniment of the launch window.

If you’re a Radiohead fan, how do you feel about this Kid A Mnesia Exhibition that will be releasing later this year? And did you ever expect to see a collaboration between Radiohead and Epic Games come about? Let me know all of your impressions either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.