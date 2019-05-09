Rage 2 Launch Trailer Revealed

The joint effort from id Software and Avalanche Studios that is Rage 2 is set to arrive next week and fans are getting excited. With a bounty of explosive fun ahead, players will surely be excited to finally jump into the upcoming sequel. Ever since the infamous Walmart Canada leak last year, which has been turned into pre-order meme gold, fans of the first title have been itching to get their mayhem on, and with launch being within reach, it’s understandable to get a little excited. This is especially true after seeing the official Rage 2 launch trailer above.

The trailer seen above promises a ridiculous ride filled with chaos, explosions, and fun. It even features the beginning of, well… everything. While Rage 2 will likely focus on its own version of the present, the trailer itself rolls back the clocks, taking viewers for a trip through the past, including the first entry and well beyond that.

For more on what Rage 2 is all about:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

Rage 2 is set to arrive on May 14th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Have you already pre-ordered Rage 2 and patiently awaiting launch day? Do you believe the sequel will improve upon its predecessor? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

