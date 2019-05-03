Today, Bethesda and Avalanche Studios announced that the latter’s upcoming game, Rage 2, has gone gold ahead of its release later this month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In other words, development of Rage 2 is complete, and the game is ready to be shipped to consumers.

“Over the past year, we’ve had the best time getting hyped up for the game’s launch on May 14,” said Jason Leavey, Bethesda’s senior community manger, of the milestone. “From our announcement trailer set to the sounds of Andrew W.K., to Danny Brown’s Open World escapade – ain’t it funny how it happens? Between our hands-on events around the globe, our reveal of cheat codes making a big comeback, and so much more, it’s clear the fun is just getting started, with less than a month to go before our hot pink global takeover.”

In addition to announcing that the game has gone gold, the aforementioned Leavey revealed that Rage 2 will run at 30 frames-per-second on both PS4 and Xbox One. However, while the game will be 1080p on the former, it will only come in at 900p on the latter, which isn’t great. Meanwhile, on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, the game runs at 1080p, but the framerate has been boosted to 60 FPS. As for PC versions of the game, they can run at any resolution the system supports, complete with uncapped framerates.

Leavey also detailed the game’s minimum and recommend settings for PC, including the additional visual features PC players will be able to toy around with. If this information interests you, click here.

Rage 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide on May 14, priced at $59.99 USD. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming madcap, post-apocalyptic open-world action-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

