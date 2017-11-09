Raiden V: Director’s Cut Review – A Shooter’s Paradise, For A Price

Shoot-em-ups – or "shmups" as they're called by many fans – deliver a great little premise, pitting you against the world using an unlimited amount of firepower and a few bombs. And you'll need these, mainly because everything that the game throws at you requires imminent destruction, especially large vessels that won't go down without a fight.

Raiden V fits nicely into this mold, and when it came out for Xbox One a while back, it gave fans just the fix they needed. Now, we have a Director's Cut available for PC and PlayStation 4, and while it continues to deliver the status quo when it comes to all things shooting, I can't help but think it would've benefitted with just one small adjustment.

In the game, you select your vessel and firing type (lasers, bullets, whatever you prefer) and set out across a series of stages, taking down enemies, collecting power-ups and bonus little goodies to up your score. You can actually see how this all gets affected in real time, thanks to Raiden V's intricate format, which points out everything from performance to energy to other little stats. You can also call upon "secondary cheer" support, which grants you additional firepower when you need it the most.

The format can be confusing, especially if you grew up on a number of Cave's offerings or the likes of Mars Matrix on the Dreamcast (wow, now that's a throwback), but the general graphics are very well done, with fireworks-like displays taking place often, with nary a bit of slowdown. There are times that the enemies can blend in to the background, but it's very seldom, and you can pretty much destroy them quickly anyway.