Rainbow Six Siege Apocalypse Event Adds New Mode, Skins, and More

✖

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege players will have the opportunity to take part in an all-new event this month when Apocalypse goes live! Kicking off on May 4th, the Year 6 Season 1 event focuses on a devastated world. The Apocalypse event will run through May 18th. A new mode called Canister will see two teams of Operators pit against one another. The Keepers are Maestro, Melusi, Rook, Smoke, and Valkyrie. The Warband are Fuze, Gridlock, Maverick, Nomad, and Twitch. Both sides find themselves battling to obtain the very last plant left on Earth, in order to help humanity to rebuild.

A trailer for the event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Humanity destroyed our planet, yet life among death pursued. Play the Apocalypse in-game event to protect the only life left on Earth. Become the last bastion of hope and play for a limited-time from May 4 - May 18. pic.twitter.com/cL6uN1mqei — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) May 3, 2021

During the event, players will have the opportunity to check out a post-apocalyptic version of the Outback map in Canister mode. In Canister, Operators on The Keepers (defenders) must protect the canister containing the plant until time runs out. Meanwhile, The Warband (attackers) will attempt to "defuse the canister transporting the plant." In addition to these goals, either side can also secure a victory by taking out the opposing team.

Operators from the two teams will have a number of new items to fit the event's theme. The Apocalypse collection will include uniforms, headgear, and weapon skins. Players can purchase Operator bundles for 1680 R6 credits each, or Apocalypse packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown. Logging in during the event will score players a free pack, which could contain four charms or a seasonal pack-exclusive weapon skin.

All in all, this seems like a pretty exciting event! Thankfully, fans won't have long to wait to check it out for themselves, as it's set to go live tomorrow. In the meantime, readers can check out the rest of our coverage of the game right here. Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Are you looking forward to the Apocalypse event in Rainbow Six Siege? What do you think of this event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!