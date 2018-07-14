Rainbow Six Siege Is Instantly Banning Players Using Slurs

Toxicity and abusive language is a problem that almost every large multiplayer game where players communicate with each other faces, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is no exception. That said, Ubisoft has taken another step in addressing the age ol’ issue.

Yesterday players began reporting that Ubisoft was hitting them with automatic and instant bans upon using a racist or homophobic slur via the in-game’s text chat. Since these initial reports, Ubisoft has confirmed to PC Gamer that this is a result of a banning system that recently went live in the game to address this very issue.

Good. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) July 13, 2018

Fighting against toxicity and cleaning up the Siege environment is a very real and important issue. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) July 13, 2018

Like many games that address vile speech, Siege’s bans are dependent on the number of offenses of said account. Upon the first offense, the account is banned for 27 minutes, and prevents players from using any part of the game.

If the account is on its second or third offense, the ban is pumped-up to two hours. And then after a third offense, Ubisoft launches an official investigation into said account, which can lead to a permanent ban. In other words, the French company offers up players numerous chances to clean up their act.

If you follow Rainbow Six Siege – one of the world’s biggest games – you will know Ubisoft’s stance on toxicity isn’t something new. Back in April, the company noted that it would be increasing the frequency and severity of its bans, and would soon be rolling out a variety of features to catch abusers of this particular rule in the code of conduct, and to hopefully curb the behavior.

“These short-term changes will begin to address toxicity, but we do not plan to stop there,” said Ubisoft at the time via a blogpost. “We are serious about tackling the issues surrounding the potential for a negative player experience, and we will share any further changes with you prior to their implementation. We are interested in hearing your thoughts, and gathering your feedback! Please jump into the discussion on the subreddit and let us know what you think.”

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.