Rainbow Six Siege Celebrates Reaching 50 Million Players

Rainbow Six Siege initially launched back in December of 2015, and while it didn’t exactly have the smoothest of launches, the devs have been working hard ever since to make sure everything is on track for players. Ubisoft has certainly put in some work with it as players have been enjoying the game for some time now. That said, Rainbow Six Siege is now celebrating a pretty incredible achievement as the devs have officially revealed that the game has now hit 50 million players, but it would appear that they still have a bit of work ahead of them.

After posting a tweet to celebrate 50 million players, fans began to weigh in on the situation with mixed reactions. While some were celebrating the achievement as well, others were taking the opportunity to point out some of the issues that Rainbow Six Siege still has, including DDoS attacks, the toxic community, cheaters, and more.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again…

We are here to stay. Thank you for 50 Million players! pic.twitter.com/9IpTFlFARL — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 6, 2019

It is certainly unfortunate that players still find much wrong with the popular game at this point, but the devs have seemingly listened in the past, so one can only hope that the trend continues and things get cleaned up to make the experience even better. Recently, Ubisoft unveiled even more content for Rainbow Six Siege, including two new operators, a battle pass, and more. Here’s a bit more about the new operators:

“Peruvian Attacker Amaru and Mexican Defender Goyo will bring verticality and fire in-game. Amaru, a former archeologist, is equipped with a G8A1 automatic rifle and a Supernova shotgun. Notably Amaru will also possess the ability to access any high position in record time with her Garra hook and finish with a Garra kick which instantly takes out an opponent standing behind the window, making her a perfect flanker. Amaru helped to raise Goyo, a former member of the Mexican Fuerzas Especiales who uses the dangerous Volcán Shield. Like the ordinary Deployable Shield, the Volcán Shield provides cover and allows Defenders to block pathways, but Goyo can turn up the heat with an attached incendiary bomb and make it burst.”

Rainbow Six Siege is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.