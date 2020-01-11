Rainbow Six Siege Is Bringing Back Clash

Clash will once again be reenabled in Rainbow Six Siege once the Patch 4.2 releases, according to Ubisoft. An announcement from the developers confirmed that the Operator should be fixed when the update releases and that she’ll be playable right when the patch goes live. Clash has had a tumultuous history of being disabled and reenabled in Siege multiple times though, so whether she stays in the game this time remains to be seen.

Ubisoft shared an update with its players on Reddit this week to give the latest on the Clash exploit that caused her to be disabled. A release date for the next update wasn’t specified in the post, but Ubisoft said more news on the patch will be provided soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Clash exploit will be fixed with the 4.2 patch and she will be re-enabled at that time,” Ubisoft said about the plans for the update. “More news on the Y4S4.2 patch will be provided later. We appreciate your patience and understanding with us through the holidays! Our girl will be back in action soon!”

A reply included in the comments from a Ubisoft community manager confirmed that there will be other content in the patch aside from just reenabling Clash.

🛡⚡ Clash Update! Clash will be fixed with the 4.2 patch and she will be re-enabled at that time. More news on the patch will be provided later. Thank you for your patience and understanding during the holidays! Our girl will be back in action soon! > https://t.co/uDCpsaPJnI — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 10, 2020

Clash’s issues in Siege have been ongoing for some time now after she was disabled multiple times to fix various problems that typically involved her shield. She’s currently been disabled since mid-December when Ubisoft announced that the Operator would be removed from the game until a problem could be fixed.

It wasn’t said in the post below what the problem was, but it appears that it had to do with Clash being able to ready her weapon and shoot at enemies while making it appear from their perspective that she still had her shield up.

[UPDATE] We’ve disabled Clash for all platforms in order to investigate an issue that was discovered, and we are currently working on a fix. We will keep you all updated as the situation progresses, and you can check our thread here for updates: https://t.co/12F2Zfnqgj — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) December 12, 2019

Who knows how long Clash will stay in the game this time once Ubisoft brings her back, but expect the Operator to return in Patch 4.2.