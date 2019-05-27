Rainbow Six Siege’s Latest Exploits Have Been Partially Fixed

Rainbow Six Siege players have been going up against a couple of exploits recently that led to several pieces of equipment and one Operator being disabled. Solutions for the bugs that cause Clash, IQ, deployable shields, and claymores to be exploitable have taken a while to roll out, but Ubisoft said it now has a partial fix in place for the problems. Those fixes come in the form of various failsafes and have been rolled out to the test servers as progress is made towards a full remedy, though the disabled features haven’t yet been reinstated on the live servers.

Ubisoft shared its latest update on the Rainbow Six Siege exploits at the start of the weekend and said work was still being done to move towards a full fix. In the meantime, an update on the Rainbow Six Siege site where the bugs were first highlighted explained the details of the failsafes which have been put in place.

“In today’s TS update we have pushed a partial fix for the Clash, IQ and deployable shield exploits,” Ubisoft’s update said. “While the replication of these exploits should be highly unlikely, we have also added several failsafes. The goal of these failsafes is to make sure that the glitches cannot be exploited even in the chance that they are replicated. We are continuing to work towards fixes for the underlying causes of the exploits.”

The following solutions have been added to the test servers, according to Ubisoft.

Clash : Added a failsafe that resets them back to normal if they achieve the glitch.

: Added a failsafe that resets them back to normal if they achieve the glitch. IQ : Added a failsafe that turns her visible if she manages to go invisible.

: Added a failsafe that turns her visible if she manages to go invisible. Deployable shields: Added a failsafe that will not allow players to shoot if they glitch, and the shield will be automatically deployed on the ground after 2 seconds.

That update was shared on May 24th, and it’s the most recent one to be provided so far. Ubisoft is expected to follow up on the exploits with another update as progress is made, so expect an announcement before Clash and the other disabled parts of Rainbow Six Siege make their return.