‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Is Free-to-Play This Week

Scrap those Valentine’s Day plans and get down on some Rainbow Six Siege action instead because the hit Ubisoft tactical shooter is free to play starting February 14th at 5 PM GMT through the 17th.

The latest free-to-play period includes all of the maps and modes and for those that choose to buy the game after spending some quality time with it, all of that progress will absolutely carry over. Even better, if you choose to buy you can also snag a copy for super cheap!

You can grab your own copy on sale right here while also checking out some of the other great deals going on now. Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.

Engage in a brand-new style of assault using an unrivaled level of destruction and gadgetry.

On defense, coordinate with your team to transform your environments into strongholds. Trap, fortify and create defensive systems to prevent being breached by the enemy.

On attack, lead your team through narrow corridors, barricaded doorways and reinforced walls.

Combine tactical maps, observation drones, rappelling and more to plan, attack and defuse every situation.”

Ubisoft adds when describing the beloved title, “The online game also offers a ton of different playstyles for every type of gamer. It’s a constantly evolving play experience, one that tailors to specific operators and events. “Experience new strategies and tactics as Rainbow Six Siege evolves over time. Change the rules of Siege with every update that includes new operators, weapons, gadgets and maps. Evolve alongside the ever-changing landscape with your friends and become the most experienced and dangerous operators out there.”

Excited to check it out for the first time or are you hoping to rope a friend into it? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.