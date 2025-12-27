Rainbow Six Siege Gets an Unexpected Crossover Perfect for Anime Fans

Collaborations have become increasingly popular over the last few years, and that can lead to some truly off-the-wall crossovers. It’s not strange these days to see franchises like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or The Boys show up in Call of Duty, and there are simply too many to name when it comes to Fortnite. Now, Rainbow Six Siege is getting in on the fun with an unexpected crossover that anime fans will love.

Ubisoft has revealed that Rainbow Six Siege is crossing over with the beloved anime Attack on Titan through a new Attack on Titan bundle. The bundle will bring Attack on Titan skins to two Rainbow Six operators, with Amaru getting a Mikasa skin while Oryx gets a makeover as the Armored Titan. You’ll also get weapon skins, charms, and a background from each bundle, and you can check both out right here.

What You Get With Each Rainbow Six Siege x Attack on Titan Bundle

Oryx Armored Titan Bundle: Turn Oryx into the dreaded Armored Titan with the Armored Skin headgear, uniform and operator portrait, the Titanic Demolisher weapon skin for the T-5 SMG, the Broken Crest charm, as well as the Impenetrable background. Price – 2160 R6 Credits

Amaru Mikasa Bundle: Become Amaru as Mikasa from Attack on Titan. This bundle comes with the Scout Regiment Insignia charm, the Scout Regiment headgear, uniform, operator portrait, the Ackerman’s Courage background, and the Trusted Woodgrain weapon skin for the G8A1. – Price: 2160 R6 Credits

Fans Are Divided Over Rainbow Six Siege’s Attack on Titan Crossover

Collaborations and crossovers can certainly be divisive, and the Rainbow Six Siege x Attack on Titan crossover is no different. There are plenty of fans who are hyped for the crossover, including X user @abudhabi_gaming, who wrote, “Oryx as Armored Titan is too perfect.” @yalgamers_gg wrote, “Amazing team!”, while @VoltCDL wrote, “Ngl that’s tough”. @xExclusive12 even wrote, “Best collabs of all time.”

While there are positive reactions, there are also a host of negative ones, with some tied to just issues with collaborations in general and others tied directly to Rainbow Six Siege. @_itzmarrr wrote, “This is actually insane my all time favorite anime crossover with my all time favorite game. In siege prime this would have made my year but with the state siege is still in it doesn’t even move me now,” and that was followed by a reaction from @swindlesdawg, who wrote, “Game is in the dumps but can’t lie both operator choices for this collab are soo fire.”

@PixelThroneX wrote, “R6 crossovers went from tactical military shooter to anime cosplay simulator. Next season they’re dropping Sailor Moon operators with healing flashbangs,” while @ItsTimoCruz wrote, “Part of me loves this and the other majority misses when Seiege was good and sinple, now ots all like one big ad.” @ShiftyySenjuu sums things up by writing, “Bundle is cool and all but they should worry about making the game better at this point.”

This is a natural extension of the collaboration that Ubisoft did with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which also had a crossover quest with Attack on Titan, so it makes sense that the crossover would carry over to one of Ubisoft’s other games. Whether or not more happen remains to be seen, but it seems more than likely that more crossovers are on the way.

