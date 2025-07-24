Rainbow Six Siege X Players Divided Over New Skins: “Looks Like Call of Duty”

The new upcoming skins for Rainbow Six Siege X have been a point of division for some series fans. Some players have been voicing increasing displeasure over the game’s newest skins, which they perceive as detracting from the game’s realism and compromising its unique appeal. However, other fans of Siege X were enthusiastic for the skins, with a common sentiment being that the game did not often receive such high-quality cosmetics in the past.

Underneath a post announcing a new dragon skin for the upcoming Rengoku Event, detractors of the cosmetic argued about what style of game Rainbow Six Siege X was becoming.

Lmao this looks like call of duty now 😹



It’s definitely cooked — SNEAK (@SNEAK_HSS) July 23, 2025

Although many thought the game seemed more like Call of Duty, others argued that it reminded them of team shooters like Valorant or Battle Royale games like Fortnite.

“Why is rainbow six now a [Fortnite] clone,” wrote X user Tet.

Other critics felt that the new skins’ appearance completely disrupted the visual cohesion of Rainbow Six, making the game unrecognizable from its original form.

“What the f–k happened to this game,” wrote X user Rascal0302 in a post that received over 1,000 likes.

The rebrand to Siege X and influx of modern gaming microtransactions have been disappointing to some longtime fans, who see no reason to return based on the game’s current direction.

“Y’all remember when this game came out and it was this awesome police shooter that highlighted tactics and the interesting and varied police forces and how they tackle violent crime? Yeah now it’s this crap,” wrote X user Gregory Ross. “There’s a reason why I haven’t played it in years.”

There appears to be a palpable microtransaction fatigue among some gamers as companies increasingly rely on them as a primary monetization model. The recent Siege X update, which was released in June, made the game free-to-play. This inevitably meant that funding for future updates would depend on the sale of in-game purchases.

Recent Steam ratings for Rainbow Six Siege X have been mixed and lower than the long-term average for the game. While the update provided improvements to game performance and introduced new systems, its anti-cheating measures fell short of expectations.

“I hate to be the one to say it, but cheaters have completely taken over Siege X,” said YouTube creator VarsityGaming, who has one million subscribers, in a July 5th Rainbow Six Siege X gameplay upload.

The longstanding cheating issues with the game serve as fuel for hatred of the cosmetic items, which some players feel reveal that developers are prioritizing flashy cosmetics and making money at the expense of the overall player experience.

“Can we get a sick animated skin that directly funds the anti-cheat team please gang,” wrote X user Pendantt.

Still, while some players have been critical of the new skins’ appearance, others posted “take my money” reaction GIFs and praised the detail that went into them.

“Siege finally getting good skins,” wrote the VarsityGaming X account.

Recently, game publisher Ubisoft blamed its disappointing Q2 results on the “lower-than-expected” performance of the Rainbow Six Siege X relaunch.

“Player spending in Rainbow Six Siege faced temporary but significant disruptions due to technical pricing issues, which have now been identified and addressed,”said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot. “Despite this one-off setback, the growth potential of the game is strong with solid traction on activity and in-game spending.”

It remains to be seen if the fixes to the pricing issues will help player spending recover for the Rainbow Six Siege X in the long run, but for the time being, it seems the skins will continue to be a divisive issue among fans.