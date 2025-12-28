Rainbow Six Siege Is Still Down 24 Hours Later, Here’s Everything We Know

Rainbow Six Siege has been down for over 24 hours now and Ubisoft has provided an update with where it’s at with bringing the game back online. Rainbow Six Siege is one of Ubisoft’s biggest games, having essentially ensured there won’t be another new entry in the franchise for probably 10 years at least. The game is so successful that Ubisoft is spending its time updating and expanding Siege. Earlier this year, the developer overhauled the game with Rainbow Six Siege X, adding new gameplay mechanics, major changes to the engine, and much more. It will serve as the foundation for another decade of the shooter, but its first year is concluding with troubles.

This weekend, Ubisoft took Rainbow Six Siege completely offline after hackers took total control of the game. Billions of in-game currency were added to the accounts of many, if not every player with an active account. Essentially, you could buy every item in the game with ease, so long as you didn’t trigger Ubisoft’s anti-cheat, which monitors suspicious marketplace behavior. Players also reported being banned and unbanned while the game’s notification filled to send out tongue-in-cheek messages, such as lyrics to Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me”.

Rainbow Six Siege has been down for over 24 hours now, but Ubisoft has issued a new update to give some more details on its efforts to bring the game back. It is currently rolling back things to the way they were before the hacks, but Ubisoft will need to do tests to make sure everything is implemented as intended and there are no outstanding issues. As a result, it will take some time and there’s no timeline for when it will all be back up.

“A rollback is currently ongoing and afterwards, extensive quality control tests will be executed to ensure the integrity of accounts and effectiveness of changes,” said Ubisoft. “The team is focused on getting players back into the game as quickly as possible. Please know that this matter is being handled with extreme care and therefore, timing cannot be guaranteed. We will provide another update as soon as we know more.”

A rollback is currently ongoing and afterwards, extensive quality control tests will be executed to ensure the integrity of accounts and effectiveness of changes. The team is focused on getting players back into the game as quickly as possible. Please know that this matter is… https://t.co/cG4zBIBBGB — Rainbow Six Siege X (@Rainbow6Game) December 28, 2025

We have also compiled everything we’ve learned since the initial shutdown. Ubisoft confirmed that no one will be banned or punished for spending any currency they obtained during this time; however, all transactions made after 11 AM (UTC time) on December 27th will be rolled back. Presumably, any legitimately earned currency will be refunded and retained.

There was also a wave of bans that went out during this time, but they were unrelated to this incident. There are also reports that Rainbow Six Siege was not the only game that suffered some kind of breach. Unverified reports claim that Ubisoft’s breach was much more severe, impacting all games past and future, suggesting information for these games could leak online in the future. It must be stressed that these are just rumors at the moment and should be taken with a massive grain of salt. However, it wouldn’t be remotely surprising if these hackers managed to extract some information or data to leverage a ransom from Ubisoft.

It remains to be seen if Ubisoft will compensate players for this downtime and the other troubles associated with this. It wouldn’t be surprising if they gave out some in-game currency to buy Rainbow Six Siege skins or packs to make up for the issue, but nothing has been promised at this moment.

