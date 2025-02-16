Rainbow Six Siege X Announced With First Trailer

Rainbow Six Siege X has been announced, which appears to be a new, overhauled version of the Ubisoft shooter. Rainbow Six Siege is one of the biggest video games out there, which may surprise some folks since it has been around for ten years now. Ubisoft decided to take its marquee FPS franchise and change it up in a pretty dramatic way. Instead of focusing on classic shooter modes like TDM, Ubisoft emphasized the tactical aspect of the Rainbow Six series and created a PvP game that had a heavy focus on teamwork. With almost completely destructible maps and unique operators, there’s nothing else really like Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft has done a great job of continuing to support it over the last decade with regular updates that add new maps, characters, and make key changes to how the game works. At the end of 2024, Ubisoft finally added crossplay between console and PC in Rainbow Six Siege. This comes at the risk of players having unfair advantages, but players can opt-in to these player pools so they can play with their PC friends. It’s something fans have asked to see added to the game as an option for years and now, it’s finally here. However, fans have been wanting to see an evolution of Rainbow Six Siege.

Rainbow Six Siege X Announced With New Trailer

During the Six Invitational, Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Siege X, a brand new overhaul to the beloved shooter that will serve as the foundation of the game for the next 10 years. Ubisoft was clear in saying that this is not a sequel to Rainbow Six Siege, but it’s also not just another standard update, it’s much bigger than that. Siege X will provide graphical and audio upgrades, deepened tactical gameplay, and all new ways to play the game. The teaser trailer showcased helicopters, sprinting while rappelling, and more.

However, we won’t have to wait long to find out more as the teaser promises a proper, full blown reveal event in Atlanta and on Twitch on March 13th at 10AM PT/1PM ET. Fans can acquire tickets to attend the event starting today and players will even be able to win tickets at the event in-game.

This should be an exciting new evolution for Rainbow Six Siege fans. The game was designed for Xbox One and PS4 when it launched a decade ago and now, we are five years deep into the current console generation. It only makes sense to utilize the new technology and deepen the Rainbow Six experience. Of course, this does beg the question of if Siege X will remain on Xbox One and PS4 or if those players will have to upgrade to new consoles or PC to enjoy these new upgrades.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 10 Kicks Off With New Operator

rainbow six siege operator rauora

However, while we wait for Siege X, Rainbow Six Siege year 10 (known as Operation Prep Phase) is kicking off with a brand new operator. New Zealand operator Rauora joins the fight with your choice of a 417 designated marksman rifle or the M249 light machinegun. For her secondary, you can use one of two pistols, including the new Reaper MK2 machine pistol which boasts a red dot sight and extended mag. On top of smoke grenades and breaching charges, Rauora will be a welcome addition to the attacking side of Rainbow Six Siege. Her Deployable Omnilink Mesh (D.O.M.) Launcher allows you to build a bulletproof doorway that has zero gaps in it, meaning you can’t shoot people’s feet.

However, the panel will open slightly if a drone approaches it and then close when the drone goes through. The panel can be opened and closed by both attackers and defenders thanks to a trigger on the top. However, attackers will have the advantage as it takes 3 seconds to open for defenders and 1 second for attackers. Rauora will be best utilized for eliminating (or even creating) flanking paths and allowing attackers to close off doorways to an objective while they plant.