Rainbow Six Siege Taken Offline by Ubisoft Amid Major Hacking Issues

Ubisoft has taken Rainbow Six Siege offline after hackers took control of the game, giving out billions in in-game currency, reportedly banning/unbanning players, and more. Rainbow Six Siege just celebrated its 10 year anniversary this month, concluding one of the biggest years for the game since launch. This past spring, Ubisoft announced that it was overhauling the game and rebranding it as Rainbow Siege X. It made sweeping changes to the game’s engine, added new modes, and much more. It’s part of a promise to players that Siege is here to stay and will be supported with new content for years to come. Ubisoft even made Rainbow Six Siege X free-to-play.

One big thing Ubisoft has been speaking out about over the last year has been its stance against cheaters. Ubisoft has made strides to lessen the impact of cheating and hacking in Rainbow Six Siege as much as possible. Developers have even gone on stage at public Rainbow events, boasting about all of the cheaters they’ve banned and stopped with its various methods. However, hackers seemingly didn’t take too kindly to all of that as they just unleashed a devastating attack on Rainbow Six Siege during the holidays.

Rainbow Six Siege Goes Offline After Hackers Take Control of Game

On the evening of December 26th and morning of December 27th, users began to report that billions of in-game currency, known as Renown, was deposited into their Rainbow Six Siege accounts. While this may seem like a Robin Hood situation of a thief giving to the average joe, it’s anything but. Players began to report that they were being randomly banned, some of which may have been caused by trying to spend their Renown, as it is believed that Ubisoft can auto-detect suspicious marketplace behavior.

Ubisoft and Rainbow 6 Siege are a joke. My account is pretty much being held hostage because of the hackers, I can't use my account because Ubisoft will auto ban it due to detection systems. Thanks hackers. Thanks for 10 years UBI. pic.twitter.com/e8q6y1eAXD — Spencer Mortimer (@xPityForYoux) December 27, 2025

i did not expect to be banned 3 times in one night on siege. it’s strange that it’s happened during the 1 week where they aren’t in office for christmas! if anyone has experienced this tonight you haven’t actually been banned from siege it’s just a visual bug from a server glitch pic.twitter.com/f2CPaQuOi4 — ieshaamyuk (@ieshaamyuk) December 27, 2025

Siege hacker puts entire script of song “wasn’t me” in the ban chat lmao pic.twitter.com/cW4ZDw97Ww — Arch manchild manning (@MattMcCummeyhey) December 27, 2025

Additionally, strange messages began to appear in the corner of the screen where the game’s notification feed typically is, spelling out a message with player ban announcements. All of this has led to Ubisoft ultimately shutting down the servers for Rainbow Six Siege while it works on trying to resolve the matter.

Update: Siege and the Marketplace have been intentionally shut down while the team focuses on resolving the issue. https://t.co/7k6Jsa5CiM — Rainbow Six Siege X (@Rainbow6Game) December 27, 2025

It’s unclear how long this may take, but as of right now, Rainbow Six Siege remains unplayable for the time being. It’s a big bummer for those looking to grind during a holiday break or potentially spend legitimately earned currency they got for Christmas. Either way, you’ll have to find something else to play in the meantime.

