Rainbow Six Siege Reveals a New Operator

Rainbow Six Siege’s newest Operator has been revealed to be a spooky Attacker named Nøkk who’s releasing as part of the next Operation. That upcoming chapter of Rainbow Six Siege is called Operation Phantom Sight, though we don’t know much more about the Operation. We do know from the brief video shared to announce Nøkk along with some limited details provided by Ubisoft that she’s an Operator who becomes quite difficult to spot once she uses her special equipment.

Ubisoft revealed Nøkk on Wednesday with no specific details on her gameplay, but we do now know a bit about her backstory. She’s a member of the Jægerkorpset, and not many people know about her outside of the game’s core cast of Operators.

“Nøkk has been a mystery for quite some time,” Ubisoft said about the character. “There is very little that anyone outside Rainbow knows about her. For an accomplished undercover agent whose work remains mostly unrecorded, it is amazing that she has managed to hold onto who she is at her core.”

An Operator’s backstory is interesting itself, but what’s more intriguing is how she’ll work in-game. We get an idea of what her unique ability is like, but the specifics on it and her full loadout are lacking.

“Her gadget is just the icing on the cake for an already dangerous operative,” Ubisoft said. “The HEL, which she worked on to improve with specialist Grace ‘Dokkaebi Nam,’ makes Nøkk nothing short of a ghost, and leaves her opponents looking over their shoulders.”

These limited details look like they’re lining up nicely with information that was leaked before, so perhaps the other Operator will shape up as expected as well.

Just as other Operators have been revealed in the past, Nøkk’s full reveal will take place during one of Rainbow Six Siege’s esports event. Operation Phantom Sight will be fully revealed on May 19th during the Pro League Finals, so it won’t be long before players get their first look at the Operation and its two Operators.

