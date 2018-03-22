Rainbow Six Siege Newest Patch Now Live on All Platforms

The first Rainbow Six Siege patch to hit after Operation Chimera dropped is now live on all platforms. Though the latest update hit PC earlier this week, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players can now get in on the action.

This latest patch is targeting Operation Chimera now that it is launched in an effort to make the player recommended tweaks while improving the overall play experience. With so much more to do now, including two brand new operations found in Finka and Lion, it’s a fantastic time to be a Rainbow Six Siege fan.

Full notes for Patch 1.1 of Year 3 can be found below as well as through the official Rainbow Six Siege site.

OPERATION CHIMERA

Fixed – The operator can be invisible for all users or have a different BDU equipped instead of the selected one when switching operator at the last moment.

Fixed – All equipped weapon skins, charms, uniforms and headgear (except those awarded by the Season Pass) are reset to default after losing connectivity.

Fixed – R6 Credits are not received after buying them from Shop.

Fixed – The Starter Pack discount pop up for Blitz cannot be closed.

Fixed – Player lose access to Operator from Starter Edition bundles when purchasing Standard Edition.

Fixed – The play ranked button can be selected for a second after a user below clearance level 20 join the squad.

Fixed – The Gold Skin for Hibana’s P229 is corrupted.

Fixed – Text overlaps the preview Operator image in Highlights tab from the Shop Menu.

Fixed – While wearing the Sidewinder Elite uniform, Ash’s eyes will be slightly misaligned in the MVP screen.

Fixed – When the Hostage is DBNO before escort, there is no “revive” icon or timer.

Fixed – Occasionally, in poor network conditions, Hostage can remain stuck if it enters DBNO while being pick up by a player.

Fixed – He Grunt Chibi is stuck to the magazine while reloading.

Fixed – Drone can be placed inside walls of plane from 3F cockpit stairs on Plane.

OUTBREAK