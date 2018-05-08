Rainbow Six Siege: New Update and Operators Announced

Season 2 of Year 3 for Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege title is almost upon us, and the team behind the popular online game has just revealed what players will have to look forward to. A new operation, Operation Para Bellum, will be the next big update for the game and will bring with it a new map, new operations, new operators, and tons more.

The upcoming content drop will bring players to Italy with new Italian operators to defend the 20th map added into the game since it was first released. The Pick and Ban system has also been announced, which will offer teams a chance to pull strategies in between the banning phase.

We don’t have a full reveal yet, though Ubisoft promises an official debut from May 19-20th during the Pro League Finals. We’ll be covering it live, but you can also watch it for yourself right here on the game’s official Twitch channel. As far as what else is new for Rainbow Six players, you can check out the most recent patch recap below:

Operation Chimera:

Fixed – The operator can be invisible for all users or have a different BDU equipped instead of the selected one when switching operator at the last moment.

Fixed – All equipped weapon skins, charms, uniforms and headgear (except those awarded by the Season Pass) are reset to default after losing connectivity.

Fixed – R6 Credits are not received after buying them from Shop.

Fixed – The Starter Pack discount pop up for Blitz cannot be closed.

Fixed – Player lose access to Operator from Starter Edition bundles when purchasing Standard Edition.

Fixed – The play ranked button can be selected for a second after a user below clearance level 20 join the squad.

Fixed – The Gold Skin for Hibana’s P229 is corrupted.

Fixed – Text overlaps the preview Operator image in Highlights tab from the Shop Menu.

Fixed – While wearing the Sidewinder Elite uniform, Ash’s eyes will be slightly misaligned in the MVP screen.

Fixed – When the Hostage is DBNO before escort, there is no “revive” icon or timer.

Fixed – Occasionally, in poor network conditions, Hostage can remain stuck if it enters DBNO while being pick up by a player.

Fixed – He Grunt Chibi is stuck to the magazine while reloading.

Fixed – Drone can be placed inside walls of plane from 3F cockpit stairs on Plane.

Outbreak: