‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Reveals Operation Wind Bastion Details

Ubisoft shared new details about Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Wind Bastion, the Operation that takes players to Morocco and adds two more Operators to the roster.

The details of the latest Operation began with a teaser about the new map that Ubisoft teased on Monday. Sharing a gif on Twitter in a tweet with text that translated to “Welcome to Morocco,” Ubisoft said on Tuesday that the map will be housed within a fortress in the Atlas Mountains.

“For Operation Wind Bastion and following a written agreement with the resident Commander, Rainbow Six has secured permission to use the renowned fortress located in the Atlas Mountains,” Ubisoft said. “You’ll have the rare opportunity to test your skills inside a stunning mudbrick kasbah. Enjoy unprecedented roof access, but do try to stay focused despite the breathtaking oasis just next door.”

أهلاً بكم في المغرب pic.twitter.com/IUXrTDNppg — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 5, 2018

Also included in the Operation are two new Operators, one a Defender and the other an Attacker. Ubisoft shared some details about the Operators’ backstories with some traits that could hint at their playstyle, but no information on their loadouts were shared.

“The first Operator is a Defender and the Commander himself who is as stoic as the mountains are immovable,” Ubisoft continued. “He is stationed at the country’s legendary kasbah, a training ground that has shocked and awed thousands of incoming soldiers. Strict and imposing, he inspires respect and has taken it upon himself to guide the future of Moroccan Special Forces.

The unnamed Attacker is an explorer and master of the environment, so it sounds as though mobility will be one of her strong points since her description hints at her being able to travel far and still get back to her team in one piece.

“The second Operator is an Attacker who travels wherever the wind takes her,” Ubisoft said. “She’s among the few explorers who can cross the Sahara, climb up the Alps, trek through Asia’s rainforests, march along the Arctic Circle…and still return to her unit in operational shape. Perceptive and resourceful, she’s an expert on environmental operations with a knack for pushing the enemy back.”

Just as it has done with other Operations, Ubisoft teased that Rainbow Six Siege’s new Operation Wind Bastion will be fully unveiled during the Pro League Finals. Rainbow Six Siege players and esports viewers can tune into the game’s Twitch channel on November 16-17 to see the full reveal and all the Operation’s details.