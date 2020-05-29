Rainbow Six Siege Leak May Hint at Splinter Cell Operator

✖

Ubisoft may be planning to add Splinter Cell protagonist Sam Fisher to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. A prominent Rainbow Six Siege insider and leaker recently hinted at a crossover coming to the tactical shooter for Year 5 Season 3 that involves another popular Ubisoft franchise, and Siege fans are convinced it's going to be the aforementioned Sam Fisher.

The leak comes way of Reset Era user Kormora, who teased fellow forum users on what they could expect from Year 5's two remaining operations. Included in this tease was word of a crossover with a "well-known" Ubisoft series. Given that Splinter Cell is a Tom Clancy's game means that this crossover would almost certainly be from a Tom Clancy's series.

Unfortunately, the leaker doesn't divulge many additional details, but noted that the operator would use "some sort of drilled camera that sees through walls." Of course, this would suggest the character would be a defender.

This detail doesn't specifically scream Sam Fisher, but it's unclear who else it could be. If there's a Ubisoft character you're going to put into Rainbow Six Siege, it's gotta be the stealthy killer.

As you may know, Sam Fisher is no stranger to crossovers. Not that long ago, Ubisoft randomly added the character to Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands. Meanwhile, there's been rumors suggesting a new Splinter Cell game is in development for a couple of years now.

That said, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. The "leak," as well as the speculation derived from it. Even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will soon be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X when both consoles launch later this year.

H/T, Dexerto.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.