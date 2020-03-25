Rainbow Six Siege Patch Fixes Problems With 14 Operators

Ubisoft released a new patch for Rainbow Six Siege this week that included various bugfixes for at least 14 different Operators, possibly more depending on what the general changes detailed in the patch notes affected. This patch largely consisted of bug fixes as opposed to new content coming to the game, so players shouldn’t expect to see too many dramatic changes in the patch notes. What they can expect though is potential fixes for some of their favorite Operators since the patch fixed bugs pertaining to some of the more popular characters.

The patch notes outlined by Ubisoft ahead of the update’s release detailed everything that’s new with the majority of the changes dedicated to bug fixes for the Operators. The update should now be live across all platforms, so if you haven’t played Siege since it was released, you’ll have an update waiting for you next time.

Below you’ll find all of the changes included in the patch including the lengthy set of bug fixes for the Operators. Some problems with general gameplay, the maps, and the general user experience were also resolved.

Game

FIXED – Inconsistent debris when barricades/hatches are destroyed by multiple different weapons.

FIXED – Sound propagation issues when the spikes on a reinforcement are destroyed.

FIXED – Explosion SFX of some gadgets can be muffled if detonated on the back/spiked sections of reinforced walls.

FIXED – Spamming gadget equip/unequip can cause shield operators to take longer to equip their shield.

FIXED – Incorrect animations when performing certain actions.

FIXED – When ADS some parts of the scope will go in and out of focus

Operators (Part 1)

GENERAL

FIXED – Various operator visual animation issues.

FIXED – Operator’s shields will flip if going prone right after a melee.

BLACKBEARD

FIXED – Using ADS while Blackbeard’s shield is equipped causes SFX issues.

CASTLE

FIXED – Castle’s armored panels are destroyed by any explosive if an operator is standing too close to the panel.

CLASH

FIXED – Clash’s CCE shield has a slightly overextended hitbox.

ECHO

FIXED – If Echo gets DBNOed while deploying his Yokai he is unable to deploy his 2nd Yokai later.

MAESTRO

FIXED – Missing overheat SFX when firing his Evil Eye.

MAVERICK

FIXED – Maverick can instantly destroy hatches with his suri-torch under certain circumstances.

MONTAGNE

FIXED – Monty’s shield hitbox is larger than the shield and can prevent players from hitting enemies when they hide behind Monty.

Operators (Part 2)

NØKK

FIXED – Sight alignment offset when Nøkk goes from prone to standing if Hel is activated.

FIXED – Weapon stays on screen after ADSing with Hel activated.

IANA

FIXED – EOR replay camera doesn’t move if Iana activates her gadget at the last moment.

FIXED – After hologram is destroyed or recalled, Iana can sometimes see OOW very briefly.

FIXED – Hologram VFX remains even if her hologram is destroyed right upon deployment.

FIXED – Iana’s operator model remains in the map even if the player leaves the game while controlling the hologram.

FIXED – From 3rd person POV, Iana’s hologram deploys facing the wrong direction.

FIXED – Iana’s hologram doesn’t take the same weapon that Iana is equipped with (Her hologram has a mind of its own).

FIXED – Iana’s hologram can trigger shrapnel holes.

FIXED – Iana can still control her hologram even after Mute places a jammer close by if she is already in the Hologram beforehand.

FIXED – Iana can’t deploy her hologram when there are Lesion Gu Mines in front of her.

JACKAL

FIXED – Scanned Jackal footprints disappear during killcam when Jackal scans them.

FIXED – Scanned footprints disappear during a killcam when the owner of the footprints is killed.

FIXED – Jackal can swap scans between 2 sets of footprints of the same operator without getting his gadget reset.

KALI

FIXED – Kali’s CSRX 300 won’t destroy a hatch if it only hits one panel of the hatch.

LESION

FIXED – Operators with ballistic shields are stuck in an un-equipped shield state while trying to remove Lesion’s Gu needles.

ORYX

FIXED – Inconsistent damage and concussion FX when using Oryx’s Remah dash in certain spots or in abnormal ways.

FIXED – If Oryx dashes into a reinforced wall next to a destructible, he will take damage without destroying the destructible wall. (Poor guy doesn’t need any higher insurance premiums).

FIXED – Oryx can sometimes lose control if he is pushed back by a Nomad Airjab at the same time that he attempts to climb a hatch.

FIXED – Players can melee after being knocked down by Oryx or Nomad’s Airjabs.

SLEDGE

FIXED – Using Sledge’s breaching hammer on the sides of the hatches does not break them.

FIXED – Sledge continues to reload his weapon even if he cancels it to take out his hammer.

LEVELS

GENERAL

FIXED – Gadget deployment inconsistencies with various map assets.

FIXED – Inconsistencies/issues with the destruction of some map props.

FIXED – Various LOD issues on maps.

FIXED – Various problematic LoS issues on maps.

FIXED – Some pixel peeks and spawn peek spots on maps.

FIXED – Various visual/cosmetic fixes on maps and map assets.

FIXED – Various clipping/dynamic clipping issues with map assets.

FIXED – Various clipping and dynamic clipping issues

FIXED – Various lighting issues for dark spots on maps.

FIXED – Some collision issues with map assets + drones/Operators.

FIXED – When using a breaching charge on the lower section of a barricaded window, it destroys only the top layer of the adjacent floor.

FIXED – Some walls types do not take bullet damage when shot from a certain side.

BANK

FIXED – Players can go OOB from the police barricade.

BORDER

FIXED – Oryx can go through a wall using his Remah dash in 2F Armory Desk of Border.

CONSULATE

FIXED – Hibana’s X-Kairos has no collision with the desk at 1F Lobby of Consulate.

OREGON

FIXED – Inconsistent vaulting and vault issues for some areas of Oregon.

FIXED – Some collision/navigation issues with some map assets on Oregon.

FIXED – Various areas where players can still receive damage from outside indestructible walls on Oregon.

FIXED – Valkyrie Black Eye can be hidden inside a flower pot in 1F Lobby of Oregon.

FIXED – Indestructible wooden shelf in 1F Meeting Hall in Oregon

FIXED – Players can get stuck after vaulting the metal fence at EXT Construction Site on Oregon.

FIXED – Ceiling fans on Oregon have inconsistent SFX.

YACHT

FIXED – Wall splinters remain when destroying some of the walls on Yacht.

USER EXPERIENCE