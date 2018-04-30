Rainbow Six Siege Patch Notes Released With Operator Balance Changes

The patch notes for Rainbow Six Siege’s Patch 1.2 have been released with the patch scheduled to deploy in the next few days.

Releasing on May 1 for PC players and coming to consoles on May 2, the patch is primarily focused on balance updates and various bugfixes. Operators like Lion, Vigil, and Blitz are receiving several changes while various bugfixes will affect the Operators themselves as well as the maps.

Several weapons are also being adjusted in the LMG category. The LMG-E, T-95 LSW, M249, and 6P41 are all receiving damage updates for the normal, suppressed, and heavy barrel variants of the weapons. Each of those changes were displayed in the form of charts that are unique to each weapon which can be found through the official patch notes. Ubisoft also urged players to reference the Designer’s Notes for explanations on the various balance changes.

BALANCE CHANGES

Lion

Outline will only appear for the duration of player movement.

Scan charges reduced from 3 to 2.

Cooldown between scans increased from 10 to 20 seconds.

Jager

Magpie no longer destroys Hibana’s X-KAIROS pellets.

Blitz

Shield Flash range reduced from 8 meters to 5 meters.

Shield Flash charges reduced from 5 to 4.

Vigil

Electronic Rendering Cloak will deplete its charge in 12 seconds, down from 30 seconds.

Electronic Rendering Cloak will now recharge in 6 seconds, down from 12 seconds.

Hibana

Claymore replaced with Breaching Charge.

Ying

Smoke Grenades replaced with Claymore.

BUG FIXES

Gameplay

Fixed – Players are able to exploit hip fire accuracy by performing a series of actions.

Fixed – Weapon turns invisible if a player throws their drone and it is destroyed instantly.

Fixed – Defenders can remain stuck after deploying a gadget if using the Advanced Gadget Deployment setting.

Fixed – Sometimes Deployable Shield’s replication is not the same after doing specific actions.

Level Design

Border Fixed – Attackers can plant the Defuser on top of a shelf in 2F Armory Lockers.

Kafe Fixed – Character model will become 2D if prone close to the 1F VIP Section stairs.

Coastline Fixed – The Defuser can be disabled by destroying the floor underneath it if is planted in 2F Billiard Room.

House Fixed – Players becomes invisible under the stairs in 1F Lobby area.



OPERATORS

Lion Fixed – Lion’s scan sound effect persists into the next round.

Finka Fixed – If Finka’s boost ends while a player is in Smoke’s Gas, the damage multiplier is not removed. Fixed – When the Spear .308 magazine is completely empty, aiming down sights while reloading will shorten the animation slightly.

Kapkan Fixed – The EDD will not give 40 damage if it is positioned on the lowest point possible on a door.

Valkyrie Fixed – Black Eyes are able to see through borders in 2F Stock Trading room on Bank.

Doc Fixed – Activating the Stim Pistol while holding a deployable shield switches weapon instantly.

Ela Fixed – Ela will lose functionality if her gadget will be destroyed while trying to pick it up.

Bandit Fixed – Shock wire remains active on a deployable shield after the shield was destroyed

Jager Fixed – Operator is sometimes stuck when trying to pick up deployable gadgets.



