‘Rainbow Six Siege’ PS4 and Xbox One Cross-Play Being Considered By Ubisoft

While Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has yet to jump on the console cross-play bandwagon, that could change in the future.

Speaking to Stevivor at the Six Invitational in Motreal, Creative Director on the series, Xavier Marquis, revealed that he is considering adding console cross-play to the shooter so that PS4 and Xbox One players can play with each other.

“I’m thinking about it,” said Marquis when asked about the feature. “I’m really happy, because I’m now seeing signs from consoles makers to accept it, and for it to be okay to do cross-play.”

That said, while Marquis and his team are exploring the possibility of adding cross-play to the game, at the moment, they haven’t begun work on such a feature, nor do they even have a plan for it.

“Today we are not really working on it,” he added. “We are thinking about it, but nothing is planned.”

It looks Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege may get the feature in the future, but probably not anytime soon. And this makes sense. Sony only recently started to play ball with Microsoft in order to allow cross-play to happen, and while it’s in motion, it still hasn’t come to many games.

In fact, various reports claim Sony is currently picking and choosing what games participate in its cross-play “beta,” which explains why only a handful of bigger games support the feature at the moment, such as Fortnite and Rocket League.

That said, Rainbow Six Siege still commands a very large player base and is easily one of the bigger competitive multiplayer games on the market, and so I reckon if it pushed for cross-play it would be granted permission to add it.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the shooter, click here.

