Rainbow Six Siege Director Comments on Potential Sequel

It doesn't sound like Rainbow Six Siege 2 isn't happening anytime soon, not because of a lack of demand -- there's plenty of demand -- but because the game's developer has little interest in making a sequel. Rather, the developer wants to continue to focus on the current iteration, which they believe can evolve into a product that imitates what a sequel would be, without being a proper sequel.

Providing further explanation on the stance, creative director on the game, Leroy Athanassof, noted a sequel wouldn't just require an overhaul from the game they and the fans love, but it would probably require plenty of new developers. To this end, Athanassof and co. rather renovate the home than go out and buy a whole new one.

“Siege is an evolving game,” said Athanassof via Reddit. “The Siege of the future will be dramatically different from today’s Siege, to the point where we could call it Siege 2. However, as a team, we strongly believe we can bring about these changes in an incremental way, within the current Siege framework.

Athanassof continued:

“Siege 2 would mean a new game, a new environment, probably a new inventory, and maybe a new dev team. We do not feel that this is what is needed for the community. We care about your investment in the game, we do not want to move to a new one. Instead, we want to protect your investment and increase its value by making your current ‘home’ (which is SIEGE) even better. It’s like renovations to your old house to make it up to date, shiny and appealing.”

With Rainbow Six Siege still quite popular, this is an easy stance to maintain. And for most fans, this is the right stance to have. That said, the game's popularity will fade. It's not a matter of if, but when. And when it does, the answer to this question may be very different.

With Rainbow Six Siege still quite popular, this is an easy stance to maintain. And for most fans, this is the right stance to have. That said, the game's popularity will fade. It's not a matter of if, but when. And when it does, the answer to this question may be very different.