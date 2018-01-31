Rainbow Six Siege Teases Two New Operators, Outbreak Mode Details

Rainbow Six Siege is adding two new operators during the Operation Chimera event, playable characters that were teased in a recent blog post from Ubisoft.

These two new operators that will be joining the growing roster as part of a new Counter-Terrorism Unit known as the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Threat Unit. Both of the operators will be playable during the limited-time Outbreak event that’s been equated to Rainbow Six Siege’s very own zombie mode along with other legacy operators.

While the identities of the latest operators weren’t revealed, Ubisoft did share some info on where the new operators come from. One of them is from France, an operator who utilized drones to maintain an area of control during battles. Players already have access to a hopping camera drone that can be piloted by attackers before the game officially starts and during matches as well, so it’ll be interesting to see how this new drone operates differently from the ones already in place.

The second operator is one that moved to Russia to continue their studies of nanobot technologies. These studies apparently yielded “a range of applications for self-dissolving nanobots,” a skill that the operator will have that’ll also benefit all of the operators allies as well, according to Ubisoft’s blog post.

But the two new operators are also just part of the Operation Chimera update that’ll include other features like the Outbreak event. This limited-time event will task operators and players with combating the outbreak of an “epidemic.” You can choose a team of three operators to work together when fighting the threat, and the event will be open to everyone who owns Rainbow Six Siege without being gated by any premium costs.

This limited time co-op event is free for everyone who has a copy of Rainbow Six Siege. To learn more about Outbreak, check-in regularly on the Rainbow Six website. This event also offers exclusive headgears, uniforms, weapon skins, and charms to customize Rainbow Six Operators. For more information about the Outbreak Collection, please consult this blog post.

Ubisoft will be sharing more information about the event through the Rainbow Six Siege blogs before it begins.