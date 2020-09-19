Rainbow Six Siege Update Fixes Sam Fisher Bugs and Much More

✖

A new Rainbow Six Siege update has arrived on the game’s test servers, and with that update comes a bunch of fixes for problems related to the game’s latest Operator. Sam Fisher, better known as “Zero” in his Rainbow Six Siege debut, was added in the game’s latest Operation, and with him being the newest Operator on the roster, he’s got the most issues to fix. Other Operators and different parts of the game like maps and the overall user experience also got some bug fixes.

If it sounds like there are a lot of bug fixes to take in from the patch notes, that’s because the update is full of bug fixes and bug fixes alone. There are plenty of them to look at, especially if you’ve been playing as Zero lately with the release of Operation Shadow Legacy.

The notes for the update can be found below courtesy of Ubisoft.

TS update happening now! ✔ Extra high sens for Zero's gadget on console

✔ Iana's magic swapping trick w/ her scopes

✔ Defuser issues on Chalet

✔ Just a ton of bug fixes ⏰ : NOW

Down: ~20m TS patch notes: https://t.co/eeD2ywcP6r

Report TS issues @ https://t.co/oHHQ2RcFW8 pic.twitter.com/FuCf1GTGAA — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) September 18, 2020

Rainbow Six Siege Test Server Update

GAMEPLAY FIXED - Mismatched SFX when picking up a hard breach charge gadget. FIXED - Operator shields will flip in first person POV after swapping out the shield and performing a melee attack.

LEVEL DESIGN FIXED - Various clipping/dynamic clipping issues. FIXED - Various issues with assets/props on maps. FIXED - Various LOD issues on maps. FIXED - Various minor caster mode details. FIXED - Various vault issues. CHALET FIXED - Various vault issues on Chalet. FIXED - Jukebox in 1F Bar on Chalet can be vaulted onto. FIXED - Various drone collision issues on Chalet allowing drones to go OOB/OOW, or blocking drones. FIXED - Defuser can't be picked up if dropped behind the boiler in B Main Garage on Chalet. FIXED - Defuser can't be picked up if dropped in certain spots on Chalet after forcing collision. FIXED - Defuser can't be picked up if dropped in a specific spot on EXT Helipad Trail of Chalet. FIXED - Drones are not destroyed when thrown OOB on Chalet. FIXED - Issues with Secure Area mode in 1F Fireplace on Chalet. FIXED - Operator can go OOB by forcing collision in EXT Helipad Trail of Chalet. FIXED - Players can't vault down to B Backyard stairs on Chalet. FIXED - Potentially exploitable position on Chalet. FIXED - Some gadgets float when attached to solarium windows on Chalet. FIXED - The table in B Wine Cellar of Chalet can't be damaged by explosives.

OPERATORS ZERO FIXED - Sensitivity for Zero's Argus Camera on controllers is higher than intended. FIXED - Inconsistent replication for Zero's Piercing Camera for players who have reconnected to the game FIXED - Multiple damage decals from Zero's camera when deployed on certain surfaces. FIXED - Visual issues with Zero's Argus Launcher reticule and crosshair while hipfiring and ADS, respectively. FIXED - Zero's Argus Launcher crosshairs are not being affected by the disable state when inside Mute's jammer AOE. FIXED - Zero's Piercing Camera can be deployed multiple times in the same spot. FIXED - Zero's Piercing Camera floats if deployed on a barricade that later has its perimeter destroyed. CLASH FIXED - Clash's shield animation can be stopped by pressing any spring/shoot buttons. IANA FIXED - When using Iana's Gemini, her 1.5x and 2.0x scopes will change to a different scope on the Gemini. NOKK FIXED - Scopes are held closer to Nokk's face when prone when her HEL is active. USER EXPERIENCE FIXED - ADS Sensitivity settings are not being saved after restarting on console. FIXED - In custom matches, duplicate pings can occur when switching sides. FIXED - Missing SFX while in support mode after dying. FIXED - Various issues lost in-game voice chat functionality. FIXED - Various issues with in-game voice chat. FIXED - Various minor bugs in PvE. FIXED - Various UI/HUD issues. FIXED - Various visual cosmetic/shop issues.



Since this update is only just now on the test servers, players on the live servers won’t see the changes applied just yet. You can try out the changes now if you have access to the test servers with the update expected to release at a later date.