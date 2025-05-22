Rainbow Six Siege X Is Already Planning a Big Crossover With Another 2025 Game

Rainbow Six Siege X appears to be making big plans for its first year. Rainbow Six Siege has been dominating the FPS scene for almost a full decade now. It was released in December 2015 and was praised for being a refreshing change of pace from other console shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield. It took cues from games like Counter-Strike while also leaning into the hero shooter trend that was growing at the time. However, what really made it take off was how tactical it was. Players can tactically fortify objectives, breach walls and doors, and use drones/cameras to plan attacks. It’s been a huge hit and continued to succeed into another console generation.

However, Rainbow Six Siege has been in need of some improvements. As part of the game’s tenth year, Ubisoft is releasing Rainbow Six Siege X, a new and improved version of the shooter built on a new engine. This will allow Ubisoft to build the game with longevity in mind and hopefully, create a more dynamic game that Ubisoft can update quickly and efficiently. It’s not a sequel or a spin-off, it’s essentially replacing the original version of Siege and allowing players the opportunity to experience the next era of the game.

Rainbow Six Siege X will release in June as a free-to-play game and it will likely be one of the biggest releases of the summer. And it looks like Ubisoft is already preparing to make its first year a huge deal with battle passes, cross-overs, and of course, updates that add new content to the game such as maps and other features. A new leak has revealed what’s to come in Rainbow Six Siege X and it appears that Ubisoft will be crossing over with another huge video game franchise. The leak shows off skins from the Borderlands series, allowing players to dress like a Psycho, Lilith, and more.

BREAKING: First look at the Borderlands x Siege X collaboration coming up for Rainbow 6 Siege



Credit: dokkaebi.official on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Gvzft3CBMu — EpicNNG (@EpicNNG) May 21, 2025

This isn’t super out of the oridnary for Rainbow Six, as the game has added skins for characters like Master Chief and Kiryu from Yakuza in the past. It allows both franchises to benefit by promoting each other. Of course, Borderlands 4 will release this fall, so this Siege X crossover will likely come in conjunction with that. Nothing has been officially announced by Ubisoft or Gearbox, but we will probably get more information when Siege X launches in June or sometime shortly after.

Rainbow Six Siege X releases on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on June 10th.