Rat Queens: To The Slaughter First Look and Gameplay Details Revealed (Exclusive)

There are mercenaries and then there are the Rat Queens, a group of four battle-ready mercs who will take on any monster for a price and are guaranteed to have a ball while doing so. Hannah, Dee, Betty, Violet, and Braga have become fan favorites for a reason, and now they are making their way from the world of comics into the world of tabletop courtesy of Deep Water Games in a new game titled Rat Queens: To The Slaughter. If that sounds awesome, we've got even better news, as you can get an exclusive look at the new player boards and miniatures ahead of the Kickstarter launch right here, and we've even got new gameplay details as well, and you can check it all out starting on the next slide.

Rat Queens: To The Slaughter is based on the Image Comics series by creator Kurtis Wiebe, and is a cooperative experience for 1 to 4 players. You can play a full game in under an hour, and it prioritizes learn as you go mechanics but also features plenty of replayability once you master those mechanics.

You'll take on monsters, upgrade your decks, and level up your friendships across four phases, which culminates in a massive boss fight that will challenge you to defeat the monster before Palisade crumbles, and you can get all the details on those phases below.

The Preparation Phase: The monsters charge the gates of Palisade! Each player draws three cards, playing Preparation cards when appropriate to turn the tides of battle.

The Monster Phase: The monsters roll to attack the Queens! If their Attack is greater than their target’s Armor, that Queen will take 1 hit point of damage.

The Regroup Phase: The monsters buy us a drink! Players may now spend gold in order to purchase upgrade cards, hire allies, and improve their decks. Any undefeated monsters invade Palisade, though, and once the monster deck is finished, it’s time to move onto…

The Big Bad: Determine your opponent based on whether more Magic, Melee, or Flying monsters invaded Palisade. Shuffle the defeated monsters to form a new Monster deck. The Big Bad will reveal the top card of the monster deck, attacking once... and then it'll attack again! After resolving the Big Bad’s two attacks, players take turns playing cards from their hand, discarding cards to move to an adjacent gate, and activating abilities in order to defeat the boss. If the boss’s hit points reach 0, everyone wins! However, if the deck of monster cards ever runs out, Palisade is lost!

Rat Queens: To the Slaughter is designed by Erica Hayes-Bouyouris and Sen-Foong Lim, and it hits Kickstarter later this summer. You can head to the Kickstarter page right here to get notified on launch day, and you can get more details on the game on the next slide.

Let us know what you think of Rat Queens: To the Slaughter in the comments or as always, you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!